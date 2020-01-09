Crystal Palace v Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Jong Ching Yee FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Arsenal FC v Leeds United - FA Cup Third Round

Arsenal will travel to Selhurst Park this weekend to face Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace. The Gunners have now won two consecutive games in all competitions while the Eagles have yet to win since recording a 2-1 victory over West Ham United on Boxing Day.

Mikel Arteta's side have performed decently in their last two fixtures against Manchester United and Leeds United. They are now 10th in the Premier League table standings and are just a point behind Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal manager will be eager to extend his winning streak as they work towards excelling in the second half of the season.

Crystal Palace v Arsenal Head-to-Head

Out of the 46 games played between both teams, Arsenal have won 28 of them and 11 of them ended in a draw. The last time the Gunners have beaten Hodgson's side was almost two years back, in January 2018.

The two sides battled it out in October 2019 and the final result was a 2-2 draw. Arsenal grabbed an early 2-0 lead within the first 10 minutes of the match before conceding another two.

Crystal Palace form guide: L-D-D-W-L (in all competitions)

Arsenal form guide: W-W-L-D-D (in all competitions)

Crystal Palace v Arsenal Team News

The Eagles have appealed to overturn Luka Milivojevic's red card during the defeat to Derby County. If their appeal is unsuccessful, the Serbian will miss the match against the Gunners.

Hodgson has a long injury list with Max Meyer and Jairo Riedewald emerging as the latest casualties. Meanwhile, the manager expects Wilfried Zaha to be fit to play against Arsenal.

Advertisement

Injuries: Joel Ward, Scott Dann, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Jeffrey Schlupp, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Max Meyer, Jairo Riedewald

Doubts: None

Suspensions: Luka Milivojevic

Arsenal welcomed Gabriel Martinelli and Dani Ceballos back into the team when they faced against Leeds United. Both players started from the bench with Martinelli coming on as a substitute during the victory.

Another piece of good news for the Gunners was the return of Rob Holding back into the starting eleven. The defender has been struggling to break into the starting line-up but he played the full match on Monday night.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed the recent match after falling ill and it is unknown whether he can recover in time for the game.

Injuries: Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers

Doubtful: Hector Bellerin, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Suspensions: None

Crystal Palace v Arsenal Predicted XI

Arsenal Predicted XI: Bernd Leno; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis, David Luiz, Sead Kolasinac; Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil, Gabriel Martinelli; Alexandre Lacazette

Crystal Palace v Arsenal Prediction

The visitors are a changed side ever since Arteta took over as the permanent manager. They are gradually putting up better performances and becoming more clinical in front of the goal. Fans can expect Arsenal to win this and leapfrog Crystal Palace in the table standings.

Furthermore, the North London club have also kept two clean sheets in a row and they will be hoping to preserve this record.

Verdict: Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal

Also Read: Arsenal 1-0 Leeds United: 3 Reasons Why The Gunners Won