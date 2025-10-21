Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca Prediction and Betting Tips | October 23rd 2025

Crystal Palace will host AEK Larnaca at Selhurst Park on Thursday in the second round of the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League's league phase. The home side have enjoyed a brilliant start to their season, most recently fighting back from a two-goal deficit to secure a point in their thrilling 3-3 draw with high-flying Bournemouth on Saturday and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

The Eagles opened their Conference League campaign away at Dynamo Kyiv earlier in the month and picked up a comfortable 2-0 win with Daniel Munoz opening the scoring in the first-half before halftime substitute Eddie Nketiah doubled their advantage just before the hour mark.

AEK Larnaca are also performing well in their domestic assignments, beating Enosis Neon Paralimniou 2-0 on the road at the weekend to mark a third win in their last four 1st Division outings.

The visitors were outstanding on the opening day in the Conference League, thrashing Dutch side AZ Alkmaar 4-0, with four different players getting on the scoresheet after their opponents were reduced to 10 men just two minutes after kick-off.

Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Palace and AEK.

The visitors' only previous encounter with English opponents came back in 2022-23 Europa Conference League campaign when they faced West Ham United in the round of 16, losing the two-legged tie 6-0 on aggregate.

Both sides kept clean sheets on opening day in the Conference League and are among the 13 teams in the tournament to have done so.

Palace have managed just one clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Only Zrinjski (5) scored more than AEK (4) on the opening day.

Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca Prediction

The Eagles are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning each of their previous four. They are however clear favorites heading into Thursday's game and will be targeting a dominant victory to potentially kickstart another run of positive results.

Larnaca Guardians have won all but one of their last five games across all competitions. They are, however, badly mismatched ahead of their next challenge and could lose here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 3-1 AEK Larnaca

Crystal Palace vs AEK Larnaca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the hosts' last six matches)

