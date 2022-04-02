Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th April 2022 

In the English Premier League this weekend, Crystal Palace will take on Arsenal at the Selhurst Park on Monday night.

Palace are enjoying a good spell at the moment under manager Patrick Vieira. They held defending champions and league leaders Manchester City to a goalless draw in their last league game before dismantling Frank Lampard's Everton 4-0 in the FA Cup.

The Eagles sit 12th in the league table, with 34 points from 29 games. They will now look to continue their good run as they target a top-half league finish.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in brilliant form at the moment as Mikel Arteta has the Emirates faithful dreaming of UEFA Champions League football. They shook off their 2-0 defeat to Liverpool to pick up a well-deserved 1-0 win over Aston Villa in their last game.

The Gunners sit fourth in the Premier League standings with 54 points from 28 games. They are five points behind their city rivals Chelsea in third place as they look to reduce that gap.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• There have been 50 meetings between Crystal Palace and Arsenal. The hosts have won just five of those games, while Arsenal have won 29 times. There have been 16 draws between the two teams.

• Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five games against the Eagles.

• Crystal Palace have managed a clean sheet in their last three games.

• Mikel Arteta's side have won all but one of their last seven league games.

• Palace have drawn 13 league games this season, the most in the Premier League this season.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction

Crystal Palace are on a six-game unbeaten run across competitions, winning four and drawing the other two. They are unbeaten in their last four games at Selhurst Park and will look to capitalise on their home advantage.

Arsenal have won six of their last eight games in the league, only tasting defeat once. They have been in splendid form on the road, winning their last five away games on the bounce.

Both teama are in good form and are brimming with confidence at the moment. The Eagles have, however, struggled to deliver against Arsenal, winning just one of their last nine matchups. It could be a close one but the Gunners should come out on top.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Arsenal.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have scored in eight of their last nine meetings).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Only two of the last ten meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

Edited by Bhargav