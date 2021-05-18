Crystal Palace vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Crystal Palace host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday as Mikel Arteta's side continue to make a late push for a top-seven finish.

The Gunners are currently ninth in the table, with a win on Wednesday potentially taking them to within one point of the top six. Arsenal have been in good form of late and are currently on a four-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Although unlikely, Arteta will hope his side can win the final two games of the campaign to give them the best opportunity to qualify for European football next season.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have been in terrible form, winning only three of their last 10 league games.

Roy Hodgson's side are currently 13th in the league, one point off Wolves in 12th position. The Eagles have nothing left to play for this season, but will hope to finish their league campaign on a high.

Arsenal cannot afford to drop points when they travel to Crystal Palace on Wednesday if they want to stand a chance of qualifying for European football next season.

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Surprisingly, Crystal Palace have had the better of the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. Palace have secured one win from their previous five league meetings against Arsenal, with the other four games ending in stalemates.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Crystal Palace Form Guide: L-L-W-L-W

Arsenal Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Team News

Hector Bellerin could miss the game on Wednesday

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will be without James McArthur and Mamadou Sakho through injury for the game on Wednesday.

Nathaniel Clyne is suffering from illness and is a doubt for the game, while Patrick van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic may miss the clash due to personal reasons.

Injured: James McArthur, Mamadou Sakho

Doubtful: Nathaniel Clyne, Patrick van Aanholt, Luka Milivojevic

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Arsenal may be without Hector Bellerin for the game on Wednesday, after the Spaniard picked up a knee injury in the win against Chelsea last week.

David Luiz and Granit Xhaka are also doubts for the game due to injuries they picked up earlier this month.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Hector Bellerin, David Luiz, Granit Xhaka

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jack Butland; Tyrick Mitchell, Gary Cahill, Cheikhou Kouyate, Joel Ward; James McCarthy, Jeffrey Schlupp, Eberechi Eze; Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Calum Chambers; Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey; Nicolas Pepe, Emile Smith-Rowe, Bukayo Saka; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Crystal Palace vs Arsenal Prediction

Crystal Palace can cause Arsenal problems with their pacey attack, but the Gunners should have enough quality to come away with the win.

We expect Mikel Arteta's side to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal