Crystal Palace vs Brentford Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th August 2022

Crystal Palace will be looking to recover from their 4-2 loss against Manchester City as they prepare to host Brentford at Selhurst Park on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace relinquished a 2-0 lead as Manchester City picked up their second comeback win in two weeks this past Saturday. A John Stones own goal and a Joachim Andersen strike fired Patrick Vieira's men to a two-goal lead as early as the 21st minute of the game.

City pulled one back through Bernardo Silva in the 53 minute before Erling Haaland struck a 20-minute hat-trick to seal the game for Pep Guardiola's men. But there were plenty of positives to take away from that performance for the Eagles.

Palace showed a lot of character and organization until it was too difficult to match the sheer quality that City have in their ranks as they were subjected to wave after wave of attacks. Palace have one win, one draw and two losses from their first four games of the new season and are currently sitting 12th in the table.

Meanwhile, Brentford came from behind to deny Everton their first win of the season on Saturday. Everton took the lead through Anthony Gordon in the 24th minute and kept it intact for an hour before Vitaly Janelt equalized with a little more than five minutes of normal time remaining.

Thomas Frank's side took the game to Everton and had the lion's share of the possession (58%) and registered five shots on target. The Bees have salvaged a point in two games where they've gone into half-time trailing so far this term.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The home side has not ended up on the losing side in the last seven league meetings between Brentford and Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace haven't lost any of their last four home league games against Brentford.

Brentford have conceded at least two goals in their last four away games.

Crystal Palace have managed to muster just two wins in their last 19 Premier League London derbies. They came against Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal and they picked up 3-0 wins against both sides.

Brentford have won five and drawn six of their last 12 league games played on a Tuesday, losing just once.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Prediction

Both Crystal Palace and Brentford have goals in them and this should be an entertaining contest. However, both sides could match each other in terms of intensity and cancel each other out like they did in the two meetings last season.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Brentford

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith