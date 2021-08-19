Crystal Palace vs Brentford prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2021-22

Crystal Palace are set to play Brentford at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Crystal Palace come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea in the league. Goals from Spanish left-back Marcos Alonso, American winger Christian Pulisic and centre-back Trevoh Chalobah ensured victory for Chelsea.

Brentford, on the other hand, beat Mikel Arteta's Arsenal 2-0 in the English Premier League. Goals from Spanish winger Sergi Canos and Danish midfielder Christian Norgaard sealed the deal for Thomas Frank's Brentford.

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Head-to-Head

Crystal Palace and Brentford are yet to face each other in an official fixture.

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: L

Brentford form guide in the English Premier League: W

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Team News

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will be without defender Nathan Ferguson and attacker Eberechi Eze, while there are doubts over the availability of forward Michael Olise and Serbian midfielder Luka Milivojevic. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Patrick Vieira is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Nathan Ferguson, Eberechi Eze

Doubtful: Luka Milivojevic, Michael Olise

Suspended: None

Brentford

Meanwhile, Brentford manager Thomas Frank will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Josh Dasilva and Denmark international Mathias Jensen, while there are doubts over the availability of Norwegian centre-back Kristoffer Ajer.

Injured: Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva

Doubtful: Kristoffer Ajer

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Joachim Andersen, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Jordan Ayew, Jairo Riedewald, James McArthur, Jeffrey Schlupp, Wilfried Zaha, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Brentford Predicted XI (3-5-2): David Raya, Mads Bech Sorensen, Pontus Jansson, Ethan Pinnock, Sergi Canos, Frank Onyeka, Christian Norgaard, Vitaly Janelt, Rico Henry, Ivan Toney, Bryan Mbeumo

Crystal Palace vs Brentford Prediction

Crystal Palace have made major changes to their senior squad. They have let go of ageing players like Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt and Andros Townsend, and replaced them with young stars like Michael Olise and Marc Guehi. New manager Patrick Vieira has been backed well, and the Frenchman has his job cut out.

Brentford, on the other hand, made an excellent first impression in the Premier League, by beating Arsenal 2-0. The Bees have been shrewd with their signings, and are clearly no pushovers.

A close match is on the cards, but Crystal Palace should pick up a win here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-0 Brentford

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Arsenal transfer news, Update on Harry Kane's future and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand