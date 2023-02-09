Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th February 2023

Crystal Palace will host arch-rivals Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace have endured a difficult time of late. The last time that Patrick Vieira's men tasted victory was all the way back on New Year's eve. The Eagles' 2-0 win over the Cherries has been followed by a six-game winless streak which they will be looking to snap at the weekend against Brighton.

A 2-1 loss against 10-men Manchester United is their latest setback. Palace haven't exactly been awful during this run though and haven't lost by more than a goal in their last three league defeats. For now, they remain 12th in the table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Although their form at Selhurst Park has been suspect this season, they've done decently in recent weeks. They've managed to hold Manchester United and Newcastle United to draws in their last two league matches at home.

But it will take a massive effort to put one over on their rivals Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend.

Roberto De Zerbi's men have been in very good form in recent weeks and have played some scintillating football. They have won five and drawn one of their last six games across all competitions. This includes two wins over Liverpool across the Premier League and the FA Cup.

Their European aspirations remain alive and are just six points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United and have a game in hand over them. They've also fared well on the road, ekeing out three wins and a draw from their last four away games.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace are undefeated in their last six Premier League outings against Brighton. However, they have failed to win their last four games at home against the Seagulls.

Crystal Palace have scored at least one goal in their last nine Premier League matches against Brighton But they've also only managed to keep a clean sheet in one of those nine games.

Crystal Palace are yet to win a Premier League game in 2023.

The Eagles haven't won at home since beating Southampton 1-0 on 29 October.

Brighton have registered six wins in their last nine Premier League matches.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

On current form, Brighton & Hove Albion are likely to take all three points on Saturday. They have done well away from home in recent weeks and Palace have been poor at Selhurst Park.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Brighton & Hove Albion to keep a clean sheet - Yes

