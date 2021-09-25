Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th September 2021

Crystal Palace are set to host Brighton & Hove Albion in English Premier League action at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Crystal Palace have picked up just one win in the Premier League so far this season, a comprehensive 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. They then lost 3-0 to Liverpool in their next game.

Crystal Palace sit 14th in the league table with five points as their struggles under new manager Patrick Vieira continue. The Eagles' only win so far this campaign has come on home turf, so Crystal Palace will be hoping to replicate that on Monday.

Brighton & Hove Albion have begun this campaign superbly with just one loss in seven games across all competitions, winning the rest. They beat Leicester City 2-1 in their last league game with goals from Neal Maupay and Danny Welbeck.

Brighton & Hove Albion currently sit fourth in the Premier League, just one point behind the top three, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. The Seagulls advanced to the fourth round of the EFL Cup after beating Swansea 2-0 in their last game.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 10 meetings between the two sides, Crystal Palace have won four times.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won three times while the other three games have ended in draws.

Crystal Palace have lost none of their last four games against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Brighton & Hove Albion have conceded at least one goal in their last eight games against Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace have conceded at least one goal in all but one of their last nine Premier League games.

Brighton & Hove Albion have won all their away games across all competitions this season.

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Prediction

Crystal Palace have begun the campaign rather poorly, with just one win in all competitions. They have conceded eight goals already while scoring five, three of which came in their win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Brighton & Hove Albion on the other hand, have been very impressive this campaign. They have won six of their seven games across all competitions this season and are currently on a three-game winning streak. They have scored five goals in that period and have conceded just once.

Monday's game will feature two sides in contrasting form. Crystal Palace will hope they can utilize their home advantage, but Brighton & Hove Albion should get the win.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Brighton & Hove Albion

Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brighton & Hove Albion

Tip 2 - Both teams to score - YES (Both sides have scored in seven of the last eight meetings between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion)

Also Read

Tip 3 - Crystal Palace to score first - YES (Crystal Palace have managed to hit the back of the net first in three straight games against the Seagulls)

Tip 4 - Andre Ayew to score - NO (Andre Ayew has scored no goals for Crystal Palace in 2021)

Edited by Peter P