Crystal Palace vs Burnley prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League is back in action with yet another important match this weekend as Burnley take on Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park Stadium on Saturday. Both teams are yet to meet expectations this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Crystal Palace are in 13th place in the Premier League standings at the moment and will look to finish in the top half of the table. The Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat against Leeds United last weekend and will look to bounce back in this match.

Burnley crashed out of the FA Cup earlier this week and will have to deal with a relegation battle in the coming months. Sean Dyche's side played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton in its previous league encounter and need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Ahead of this weekend’s clash, Palace fan @mrmarksteel recalls a memorable victory v Burnley on the last day of the regular 2007/08 season 👇#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 11, 2021

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Head-to-Head

Burnley have a surprisingly excellent historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 20 matches out of a total of 50 games played between the two teams. Crystal Palace have managed only 13 victories against Burnley and will need to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between these two Premier League teams last year ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Burnley. Crystal Palace were disappointing on the day and cannot afford to slip up in this game.

Crystal Palace form guide in the Premier League: L-W-W-L-L

Burnley form guide in the Premier League: D-L-L-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: Sevilla vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Team News

Crystal Palace have a few concerns to address

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace will have to do without Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, and James McCarthy against Burnley this weekend. Wilfried Zaha is also struggling with an injury and is a doubt going into this game.

Injured: Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Nathan Ferguson, Wayne Hennessey, James McCarthy, James McArthur, James Tomkins, Connor Wickham

Doubtful: Wilfried Zaha

Suspended: None

Burnley need to win this game

Burnley

Advertisement

Chris Wood, Josh Brownhill, and Charlie Taylor are carrying knocks at the moment and might not be risked in this game. Burnley are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Chris Wood, Josh Brownhill, Charlie Taylor

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Nathaniel Clyne, Scott Dann, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell; Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze; Jean-Philippe Mateta, Jordan Ayew

PRESS | Sean Dyche is now facing the media, ahead of this weekend's trip to Crystal Palace. 🎙️



📺- https://t.co/R0gUwYlt3N#CRYBUR | #UTC pic.twitter.com/UCkIzWWg40 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) February 11, 2021

Burnley Predicted XI (4-4-2): Nick Pope; Erik Pieters, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Matthew Lowton; Dwight McNeil, James Cork, Ashley Westwood, Johann Gudmundsson; Jay Rodriguez, Ashley Barnes

Crystal Palace vs Burnley Prediction

Crystal Palace have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential in the Premier League. With the talismanic Wilfried Zaha recovering from an injury at the moment, the likes of Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze will have to seize the initiative this weekend.

Burnley are a feisty unit under Sean Dyche and can present the Eagles with several problems on Saturday. Crystal Palace currently hold a slight edge over their opponents and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Burnley

Also Read: Barcelona vs Deportivo Alaves prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21