Sevilla vs SD Huesca prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Sevilla take on SD Huesca in an important match at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday. Sevilla have been exceptional this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

SD Huesca are rooted to the bottom of the La Liga standings at the moment and have struggled this season. Huesca gave a good account of themselves against Real Madrid last week and will need to take it up a notch on Saturday.

Sevilla, on the other hand, find themselves in fourth place in the league table and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The Andalusian giants eased past Barcelona earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Sevilla vs SD Huesca Head-to-Head

Sevilla have a good record against SD Huesca and have won two out of three matches played between the two teams. SD Huesca have managed one victory against Sevilla and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The reverse fixture between the two sides last year ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Sevilla. Huesca employed a low defensive block on the day and are likely to approach the game in a similar manner this weekend.

Sevilla form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-W-L

SD Huesca form guide in La Liga: L-W-D-L-L

Sevilla vs SD Huesca Team News

Sevilla have a strong squad

Sevilla

Marcos Acuna and Lucas Ocampos are injured at the moment and are unavailable for this fixture. Oscar Rodriguez, Sergio Escudero, and Jesus Navas are carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked in this match.

Injured: Marcos Acuna, Lucas Ocampos

Doubtful: Oscar Rodriguez, Sergio Escudero, Jesus Navas

Suspended: None

Huesca need to win this game

SD Huesca

Pedro Mosquera, Luisinho, and Sandro Ramirez have fitness concerns and might not be able to feature against Sevilla this weekend. SD Huesca are likely to field a defensive team in this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Pedro Mosquera, Luisinho, Sandro Ramirez

Suspended: None

Sevilla vs SD Huesca Predicted XI

Sevilla Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Karim Rekik, Jules Kounde, Diego Carlos, Aleix Vidal; Ivan Rakitic, Nemanja Gudelj, Oliver Torres; Alejandro Gomez, Luuk de Jong, Munir El Haddadi

SD Huesca Predicted XI (5-3-2): Alvaro Fernandez; Gaston Silva, Dimitrios Siovas, Jorge Pulido, Javi Galan, Pablo Maffeo; Mikel Rico, Jaime Seoane, Idrissa Doumbia; Rafa Mir, Shinji Okazaki

Sevilla vs SD Huesca Prediction

Sevilla have been exceptional under Julen Lopetegui this season and the manner in which they eased past Barcelona in the Copa del Rey is only a precursor of the true potential of this side. The Andalusians have a well-rounded squad at their disposal and are likely to rest some of their players for this match.

SD Huesca are capable of pulling off an upset but have largely struggled to cope with the demands of the Spanish top-flight. Sevilla are the better team and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sevilla 3-1 SD Huesca

