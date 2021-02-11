Heracles vs Ajax prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Ajax are back in action in the Eredivisie this weekend as they take on Heracles in an important fixture at the Polman Stadion on Saturday. Ajax have been excellent this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Heracles are currently in tenth place in the Eredivisie standings and have been impressive in recent weeks. The home side has managed three victories in its last four games but will be up against a stern challenge this weekend.

Ajax are at the top of the league table after an excellent series of results and have won their last five Eredivisie fixtures. The reigning champions also edged arch-rivals PSV Eindhoven to a 2-1 victory in the KNVB Cup earlier this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

New kick-off time ⏱

↝ 18:45 hrs #heraja — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) February 11, 2021

Heracles vs Ajax Head-to-Head

Ajax have a predictably exceptional record against Heracles and have won 22 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two teams. Heracles have managed only three victories against Ajax and will have to play out of their skins in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 5-0 victory for Ajax. Heracles were unable to cope with the Dutch giants' attacking prowess on the day and will need to put in a much better performance this weekend.

Heracles form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-D-W-L

Ajax form guide in the Eredivisie: W-W-W-W-W

Advertisement

Also Read: 10 greatest managers in English football history

Heracles vs Ajax Team News

Heracles need to win this game. Image Source: RTV Oost

Heracles

Navajo Bakboord, Kasper Lunding Jakobsen, and Silvester van der Water are currently injured and have been ruled out of this fixture. Heracles are likely to field a defensive line-up in this fixture.

Injured: Navajo Bakboord, Kasper Lunding Jakobsen, Silvester van der Water

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Ajax have a strong squad

Ajax

Andre Onana has been slapped with a ban and is currently unavailable for selection. Ajax have several impressive players in their ranks and will want to find the back of the net against Heracles.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Advertisement

Suspended: Andre Onana

Heracles vs Ajax Predicted XI

Heracles Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Janis Blaswich; Giacomo Quagliata, Robin Propper, Marco Rente, Tim Breukers; Lucas Schoofs, Luca de la Torre; Delano Burgzorg, Ismail Azzaoui, Ahmed Kutucu; Rai Vloet

Ajax Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Maarten Stekelenburg; Nicolas Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Perr Schuurs, Noussair Mazraoui; Edson Alvares, Ryan Gravenberch; Antony, Davy Klaassen, Dusan Tadic; Sebastian Haller

Heracles vs Ajax Prediction

Ajax have been impeccable this season and their recent track record holds them in good stead ahead of this game. The reigning Dutch champions have scored an astonishing 66 goals in 20 league games this season and are well on their way to yet another Eredivisie title.

Heracles have improved in recent weeks but will face the best team in the Netherlands this weekend. Ajax are the better side on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Heracles 0-4 Ajax

Also Read: Twitter erupts as Barcelona fall to disappointing 2-0 Copa del Rey defeat against Sevilla