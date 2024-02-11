Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2024

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as Crystal Palace lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Monday.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 15th place in the Premier League standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a disappointing 4-1 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The Blues eased past Aston Villa by a 3-1 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this week.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have on 37 out of the 64 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.

Crystal Palace have lost their last 12 matches against Chelsea in the Premier League - their longest such run against a single opponent in the top flight.

Chelsea have won their last 12 matches against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and could secure their longest such run against a single opponent in the competition.

Chelsea have lost their last two matches in the Premier League and have conceded four goals in each of these games.

Crystal Palace have conceded at least one goal in each of their last 12 matches in the Premier League - the longest such run in the competition at the moment.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have not been at their best this season and are in desperate need of an immediate resurgence. The Blues have defensive issues to address at the moment and will need to put up a robust front in this game.

Crystal Palace can pack a punch on their day but have been inconsistent this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-2 Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Crystal Palace to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Conor Gallagher to score - Yes