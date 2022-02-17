Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips- 19th February 2022

Crystal Palace are set to play Chelsea at Selhurst Park on Saturday in the English Premier League.

Crystal Palace come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Thomas Frank's Brentford in the English Premier League. Crystal Palace fielded attackers like Wilfried Zaha and Odsonne Edouard but were unable to find the net against Brentford.

Chelsea, on the other hand, beat Abel Ferreira's Palmeiras 2-1 in the final of the Club World Cup. Goals from Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku and German forward Kai Havertz secured the win for Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea. A second-half penalty from midfielder Raphael Veiga proved to be a mere consolation for Palmeiras, who had centre-back Luan Garcia sent off.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Chelsea hold the clear advantage, having won 13 games.

Crystal Palace have won four games.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku returned to Chelsea amid much fanfare last summer, but his impact has been limited in the Premier League. He has scored five league goals.

England international Mason Mount has been one of Chelsea's better performers. He has seven goals and six assists in the league.

Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher has arguably been Crystal Palace's best player this season. The midfielder has registered seven goals and three assists in the league.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Prediction

Crystal Palace are 13th in the league table, but given the pessimism that surrounded them last summer, fans will be fairly happy with how Patrick Vieira has led the club during his first season as their manager. There is understandable excitement with the club's progression, given they boast young, exciting talents like Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi.

However, it will be interesting to see how the Conor Gallagher situation unfolds. The 22-year old has produced multiple eye-catching performances this season, which resulted in him making his debut for the England national team last year. He remains a Chelsea player though, and it has been rumoured that he will be a part of the Chelsea squad next season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 10 - Conor Gallagher is only the third player aged 21 or younger to be directly involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (7 goals, 3 assists), along with Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Talent. 10 - Conor Gallagher is only the third player aged 21 or younger to be directly involved in 10 Premier League goals this season (7 goals, 3 assists), along with Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe. Talent. https://t.co/scywdOvOD3

Chelsea, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their Premier League season. The £102 million addition of Romelu Lukaku was supposed to be the final piece of the jigsaw, but Lukaku has so far attracted attention for his off-the-field statements rather than actual performances.

B/R Football @brfootball



Champions League

UEFA Super Cup

Club World Cup One year and 17 days ago, Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea. Since then:Champions LeagueUEFA Super CupClub World Cup One year and 17 days ago, Thomas Tuchel took charge of Chelsea. Since then:Champions League 🏆UEFA Super Cup 🏆Club World Cup 🏆 https://t.co/pALuhJiyif

They are 3rd in the league, and should qualify for Champions League football comfortably. However, given they were touted to be among the contenders for the Premier League, this will come as a blow for Thomas Tuchel.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1- Result- Chelsea

Tip 2- Goals over / under 2 goals- over 2 goals

Tip 3- Chelsea to score first- YES

Edited by Abhinav Anand