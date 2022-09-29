Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st October 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another round of matches after the international break as Chelsea lock horns with Patrick Vieria's Crystal Palace outfit in an important clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Preview

Crystal Palace are currently in 16th place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The Eagles played out a 0-0 stalemate against Graham Potter's Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by RB Salzburg in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good record against Crystal Palace and have won 34 out of the 61 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.

Since their 2-1 victory against Chelsea in 2017, Crystal Palace have lost each of their last nine matches against the Blues - they have suffered a longer losing streak only against Liverpool.

Chelsea have won their last nine Premier League matches against Crystal Palace - they have managed longer winning runs only against West Bromwich Albion, Sunderland, and Portsmouth.

None of the last 22 Premier League matches between Crystal Palace and Chelsea have produced a draw, with the Blues winning four of these matches.

Chelsea have won eight of their last nine London derbies away from home in the Premier League, with the only exception during this period coming against West Ham United last season.

Crystal Palace have lost only one of their last nine Premier League games at Selhurst Park and suffered a 2-0 defeat against Arsenal on the opening day of the season.

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Prediction

Chelsea have sacked Thomas Tuchel and have given Graham Potter a massive task this season. The former Brighton manager has several issues to solve at the moment and will need to get the best out of his players in the coming weeks.

Crystal Palace have struggled against the Blues but have been impressive on their home turf. Chelsea are the better team on paper, however, and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Chelsea

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Raheem Sterling to score - Yes

