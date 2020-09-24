Crystal Palace vs Everton prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Eagles will be looking to keep their winning streak going as they host Everton in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Saturday, The Toffees have been in excellent form themselves having scored six goals from their opening two games of the 2020-21 season. Crystal Palace are currently placed fifth on the table while Everton are second.

Crystal Palace's midweek loss in the EFL Cup to Bournemouth was bookended by two convincing displays against Southampton and Manchester United. Everton, meanwhile, have won four games in a row, dispatching Salford City and Fleetwood Town in their League Cup outings.

Both Crystal Palace's and Everton's frontmen are some of the most in-form players in the league so far. The likes of Wilfried Zaha, Andros Townsend and Jordan Ayew have been excellent for the Eagles while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and James Rodriguez have been nearly unstoppable for the Toffees.

It is also a clash between two veteran managers, Roy Hodgson and Carlo Ancelotti. With their frontline strength almost equal, both managers will be aware that this game could be won in midfield and the burgeoning Everton midfield might just prove to be a little too much to handle for Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace vs Everton Head-to-Head

Crystal Palace and Everton have squared off against each other 51 times in the past. Everton have won the fixture 21 times. Crystal Palace have been victorious on 13 occasions and 17 games have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides clashed was at Goodison Park and Everton won the game 3-1.

Crystal Palace form guide: W-D-W-L-W

Everton form guide: D-W-W-W-W

Crystal Palace vs Everton Team News

Crystal Palace have quite a long list of injuries. James Tomkins and Gary Cahill will miss out due to thigh injuries. Patrick van Aanholt, Cristian Benteke and Jairo Riedewald and Nathan Ferguson are all unavailable though injuries as well.

Injuries: James Tomkins (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (knee), Patrick van Aanholt (shoulder), Christian Benteke (ankle), Gary Cahill (thigh) and Jairo Riedewald (undisclosed)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Fabian Delph has returned to the fray for Everton. However, they will be without Mason Holgate, Jarrad Branthwaite, Cenk Tosun and Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

Injuries: Mason Holgate (ankle), Jarrad Branthwaite (ankle), Cenk Tosun (knee) and Jean-Philippe Gbamin (calf)

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Crystal Palace vs Everton Predicted Lineups

Crystal Palace Predicted XI: Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Sakhou, Mitchell; Andros Townsend, James McArthur, James McCarthy, Jeffrey Schlupp; Zaha, Jordan Ayew

Everton Predicted XI: Jordan Pickford; Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, Lucas Digne; Andre Gomez, Allan, Doucoure; James Rodriguez, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison

Crystal Palace vs Everton Prediction

The Everton midfield and frontline look too strong for Crystal Palace. Though Crystal Palace will try to carry the momentum from their win over Manchester United, perhaps it's best to not make much of that result since the Red Devils hardly had any preparation time and had played only one pre-season friendly before that.

Everton have been the more dominant side and they are expected to keep to their winning ways.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Everton