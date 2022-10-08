Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Prediction and Betting Tips | October 9, 2022 

Crystal Palace will host Leeds United at Selhurst Park on Sunday (October 9) afternoon in the Premier League.

The Eagles have endured a sluggish start to the season and sit just above the drop zone. They lost 2-1 to Chelsea in their last game, taking the lead via an Odsonne Edouard strike in the opening seven minutes.

Palace seemed set to come away with a point before Conor Gallagher came off the bench to score the winner for the Blues. Palace are 17th in the standings with just six points and will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Leeds, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive start to their campaign but have lost their way recently. They held on for a goalless draw against Aston Villa in their last game. Leeds were fortunate to come away with a point, as they played with ten men for nearly the entirety of the second half following Luis Sinisterra's dismissal.

The visitors are 12th in the standings with nine points and will be hopeful of adding to that tally this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 66 meetings between Palace and Leeds. The hosts have won just 18 of those games, while the visitors have won 31.

There have been 17 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The Whites are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture.

The Eagles have failed to score in their last three Premier League games in this fixture.

Palace have picked up four points from as many home games this season. Only newly promoted Nottingham Forest have picked up fewer.

Leeds have picked up just one point on the road in the Premier League this season, the joint-second fewest in the division.

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Prediction

Palace are on a four-game winless streak, picking up two draws and as many losses. They have won just one game at home this season and could struggle here.

Leeds, meanwhile, are also winless in their last four games after winning three of their previous four. They have struggled on the road this season and might have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 Leeds United

Crystal Palace vs Leeds United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have found the back of the net in all but two of the hosts' last seven games.)

