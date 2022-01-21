Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd January 2022

The Premier League returns to the fold with another set of crucial matches this weekend as Liverpool lock horns with Patrick Vieira's impressive Crystal Palace outfit at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Preview

Crystal Palace are in 11th place in the Premier League standings and have not been consistent this season. The Eagles were poor in their 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion this week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have fallen behind Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the title race. The Merseyside giants eased past Arsenal to reach the Carabao Cup finals in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Liverpool have an impressive record against Crystal Palace and have won 34 out of 59 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to the Eagles' 14 victories.

Liverpool have won nine matches on the trot against Crystal Palace in the Premier League and will want to extend their streak this weekend.

Liverpool have scored 19 goals in their last six Premier League matches at Selhurst Park and have won all these games.

Liverpool are winless in their last four Premier League games away at a London club and will need to step up in this fixture.

Crystal Palace have won two of their last three games against Premier League sides starting the game as one of the top three in the league standings.

Crystal Palace are yet to lose consecutive home Premier League games under Patrick Vieira's tutelage this season.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Prediction

Liverpool will have to do without some of their most important players this weekend and will need to dig deep to win this game. The likes of Diogo Jota and Minamino have been impressive so far and will need to step up in this fixture.

Crystal Palace have stuttered over the past month and will need to put their best foot forward against a formidable opponent. Liverpool are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 Liverpool

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Crystal Palace F.C. @CPFC



#CPFC Patrick Vieira has confirmed that Jordan Ayew is back training with the squad and is available for Sunday following his return from AFCON Patrick Vieira has confirmed that Jordan Ayew is back training with the squad and is available for Sunday following his return from AFCON ✅#CPFC https://t.co/E2XIUfURxK

Tip 3 - Diogo Jota to score anytime: YES

Also Read Article Continues below

Tip 4 - Liverpool to score first: YES

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi