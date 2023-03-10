Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th May 2023

Manchester City will look to pile up the pressure on Arsenal as they travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace's awful run of form has now got them perilously close to the relegation zone. For now, they are 12th in the Premier League table but only five points separate them and 18th-placed Everton.

They are yet to win a football match in 2023 with their last win in all competitions coming against Bournemouth on New Year's Eve. Patrick Vieira's men have gone 10 successive games without a win this year. Of their nine Premier League fixtures so far in 2023, Palace have lost four and drawn five.

The Eagles fell to a 1-0 loss to Aston Villa last weekend and it was yet another lackluster performance that did not warrant a positive result.

Meanwhile, Manchester City are hot on the trails of league leaders Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side are currently five points behind the Gunners and cannot afford to slip up. The Ctyzens have rediscovered their freescoring form and have looked comfortable putting teams to the sword of late.

They weren't at their dominant best last weekend though but still managed to eke out a 2-0 win over Newcastle United. City have won seven of their 13 Premier League away matches so far this season and will be glad to have a relatively easy opponent to face on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace haven't mustered a single win in their last seven Premier League home matches against Manchester City.

All of Manchester City's last nine goals against the Eagles in the Premier League have come in the second half of games.

Crystal Palace are yet to win a game in 2023. They have gone nine successive Premeir League games without a win, losing four and drawing five.

Manchester City have dropped 15 points already this season. That's four more than they did in the whole of the 2021-22 season.

Crystal Palace have drawn all of their last four home league games.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction

Manchester City look determined to take the title race down to the wire. Arsenal will play Fulham on Sunday and City could potentially be just two points behind them by then. The importance of putting Arsenal under pressure ahead of what could be a tricky game against Fulham won't be lost on Guardiola and Co.

Palace appear to be too meek an opponent for City on current form.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester City

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester City

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes

