Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th May 2025

The FA Cup culminates in an intriguing final this weekend as Crystal Palace lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side in a crucial encounter at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Preview
Crystal Palace are currently in 12th place in the Premier League standings and have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Eagles stunned Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.
Manchester City, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The away side played out a 0-0 stalemate against Southampton last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Manchester City have a good historical record against Crystal Palace and have won 39 out of the 73 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 17 victories.
- Manchester City are unbeaten in their last 10 matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 1-0 margin in a Premier League encounter against Nottingham Forest in March this year.
- Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five matches in all competitions, with their previous defeat coming by a 5-0 margin against Newcastle United in a Premier League match last month.
- Manchester City have remained unbeaten in their last seven matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin in October 2021.
- Manchester City have kept clean sheets in their last three matches.
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Prediction
Manchester City have struggled to impose themselves this season and will look to salvage their season with a crucial victory on Saturday. The Cityzens have clawed their way to the final this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong this weekend.
Crystal Palace can pull off an upset on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent in this fixture. Manchester City are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-3 Manchester City
Crystal Palace vs Manchester City Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Manchester City to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Manchester City to keep a clean sheet - Yes