Crystal Palace vs Manchester United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United travel to Selhurst Park on Wednesday night to take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are second in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City.

They have drawn three of their last five league games, which has stunted their progress in the chase of their city rivals. Manchester City have pretty much made it a one-horse race towards the league title.

In their last game, United drew 0-0 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. They came out of that game with a sense of injustice though. Even after a VAR check, they were not awarded a penalty in the first half for Callum Hudson Odoi handling the ball in the box.

Palace also played out a goalless draw at the weekend against Fulham at Selhurst Park. They were battered, especially in the second half, but managed to hold on for the point.

They are 13th in the Premier League standings, with 33 points from 26 games played. They should avoid getting dragged into a relegation dogfight, as they currently have 10 points more than Fulham, who are in 18th position.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Head-to-Head

Advertisement

United have won 38 of the 58 games that they have played against Palace so far, tasting defeat only nine times in that period.

Crystal Palace won 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford in what was an awful start for the Red Devils. That was United's first game of the season.

Crystal Palace form guide: D-W-L-L-W

Manchester United form guide: D-D-W-W-D

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Team News

Crystal Palace

Wilfred Zaha is a huge miss for Crystal Palace, but only one of a number of first-team players who are set to miss this game.

Nathaniel Clyne's participation from the start is in doubt, but he is close to fully recovering from a muscle problem. James McArthur, Connor Wickham, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson and James Tomkins are ruled out.

Injured: Wilfred Zaha, James McArthur, Connor Wickham, Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson, James Tomkins

Doubtful: Nathaniel Clyne

Suspended: None

Manchester United

Paul Pogba is ruled out, while Phil Jones and Juan Mata are also expected to play no part in the game.

Anthony Martial could be recalled to start instead of Mason Greenwood, with Nemanja Matic a possible addition to the midfield.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Phil Jones, Juan Mata

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Predicted XIs

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita; Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Patrick Van Aanholt; Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze; Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta

Advertisement

Manchester United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David De Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay; Daniel James, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Prediction

Palace's injury crisis is somewhat unprecedented and United will be itching to bounce back from that goalless draw against Chelsea.

We are predicting an easy win for Manchester United in this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-4 Manchester United