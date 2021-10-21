Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips - 23rd October 2021

The Premier League is back in action with another round of important fixtures this weekend as Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace lock horns with Newcastle United at Selhurst Park on Saturday.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Preview

Crystal Palace are in 14th place in the Premier League and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The Eagles have improved in recent weeks, however, and kept Arsenal at bay with a spirited performance last weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, are in 19th place in the league table at the moment and will need to escape the relegation zone in the coming weeks. The Magpies parted ways with Steve Bruce this week and will want to start their new era on a positive note.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Newcastle United have an excellent record against Crystal Palace and have won 28 out of 49 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Crystal Palace's 12 victories.

Crystal Palace have managed to trouble Newcastle United in recent years, however, and have won three of their last five Premier League games against the Magpies.

Newcastle United have failed to win a single Premier League game this season and have made the third-worst start to a top-flight league campaign in their history.

Crystal Palace have scored nine of their 10 Premier League goals this season in the second half.

With an astonishing 81 defeats, Newcastle United have lost more Premier League games away in London than any other team in the competition.

Crystal Palace are looking to go unbeaten in their first five home games in the Premier League for the first time in over 30 years.

The Magpies have the worst defensive record in the Premier League this season and have conceded 19 goals in their eight games.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Prediction

Crystal Palace have already shown improvement under Patrick Vieira and presented an excellent account of themselves against Arsenal. The Eagles have punched above their weight in recent games and will want to make the most of their momentum this weekend.

Newcastle United, on the other hand, have begun a period of transition under interim manager Graeme Jones and will need to play out of their skins on Saturday. Crystal Palace are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Crystal Palace

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Also Read

Tip 3 - Crystal Palace to keep a clean sheet: NO

Tip 4 - Bold prediction: Newcastle United to win by a one-goal margin

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi