Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | January 21, 2023

Crystal Palace will welcome fourth-placed Newcastle United to Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Saturday (January 21).

The hosts are winless in their last four games across competitions but held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in their previous outing on Wednesday. Michael Olise scored the equaliser in injury time after Bruno Fernandes had given the Red Devils a 44th-minute lead.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League games. They snapped a two-game drawing streak with a 1-0 home win over Fulham on Sunday. Alexander Isak scored an 89th-minute winner after coming on as a substitute.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 53 times across competitions since their first meeting in the FA Cup in 1907. Newcastle have been the better side in these meetings, leading 30-12.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last four meetings against Palace, winning 3-2 on penalties when they last met in the League Cup in November.

Palace have seen under 2.5 goals in 12 of their last 13 games against Newcastle across competitions.

Newcastle have kept a clean sheet in their last five Premier League games.

Palace are winless in their last three home games in the Premier League, failing to score in two.

Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six away league games, keeping three clean sheets.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Premier League, conceding 11 goals in 19 games, while Palace have conceded 27.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Eagles have picked up just one win in their last six meetings against their northern rivals. They have failed to score in their last three meetings against Newcastle.

The Magpies have scored just four goals in their four games since the resumption of the campaign last month. Considering the recent history between the two teams and their current form, Newcastle should eke out a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-1 Newcastle United

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: Newcastle to score in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Newcastle to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Poll : 0 votes