Crystal Palace vs Norwich City Prediction and Betting Tips - 28th December 2021

Looking to snap their four-game losing streak and begin their charge away from the relegation zone, Norwich City visit Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

The hosts, on the other hand, will be aiming to end their two-game winless run and move back into the top half of the league table.

Crystal Palace failed to return to winning ways on Sunday as they suffered a 3-0 defeat against a rejuvenated Tottenham side.

Patrick Vieira’s men have now won just one of their last seven games, picking up two draws and losing six in that time. This poor run has seen them drop to sixth place in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Norwich City were left empty-handed once again as they fell to a humbling 5-0 loss against Arsenal.

They have now lost each of their last four games and are without a win in six consecutive outings.

Norwich City are currently rooted to the bottom of the standings after managing just 10 points from 18 games.

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City Head-To-Head and Key Number

Crystal Palace boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, claiming 49 wins from the last 94 meetings between the sides.

Norwich City have picked up 44 wins in that time, while 21 games have ended all square.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in their last five games against Norwich City, claiming three wins and two draws in that time.

Norwich City boasts the league's poorest record on home turf, claiming just five points from 10 games.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have picked up the sixth-most points at home after amassing 14 points from nine games.

Norwich City are on a six-game winless run in the league, claiming two draws and losing four games.

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City Prediction

Crystal Palace have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks, having won just one of their last seven games. However, they have been solid on home turf and we predict they will claim all three points as they face an out-of-sorts Norwich City side.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-0 Norwich City

Crystal Palace vs Norwich City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Crystal Palace

Tip 2- Under 2.5: YES (There have been less than three goals in all but one of the last seven meetings between the sides).

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Norwich City are without a goal in four straight games).

Tip 4 - Away to keep a clean sheet: NO (Norwich City have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last 10 games).

