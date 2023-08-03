Crystal Palace vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2023

Crystal Palace and Olympique Lyon wrap up their preparations for the upcoming campaign when they lock horns in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.
Both sides will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result ahead of their respective league openers.
Crystal Palace turned in a resilient team performance on Monday when they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against La Liga side Sevilla.
Prior to that, Roy Hodgson’s men picked up successive victories over fellow English outfits Crawley Town and Watford before suffering a 2-1 loss against Millonarios on July 27.
Crystal Place will be looking to conclude their pre-season schedule on a high as they kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a visit to newly-promoted Sheffield United on August 12.
Olympique Lyon, on the other hand, failed to find their feet as they registered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo last weekend.
Laurent Blanc’s men have now lost three matches on the bounce, a run stretching back to their 2-1 victory over Netherlands Tweede Divisie side De Treffers in their opening pre-season game on July 14.
Lyon will now look to stop the rot as they ramp up preparations for their French Ligue 1 opener against Strasbourg on August 13.
Crystal Palace vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Crystal Palace and Olympique Lyon, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.
- Crystal Palace are unbeaten in three of their last four outings, picking up two wins and one draw in that time.
- Olympique Lyon are currently on a run of three consecutive losses, conceding three goals and failing to find the back of the net in that time.
- Hodgson’s men are unbeaten in their last five games at the Selhurst Park Stadium, picking up three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on March 11.
Crystal Palace vs Olympique Lyon Prediction
With their respective league openers on the horizon, we anticipate a high-intensity battle from full-strength Crystal Palace and Lyon sides. The Eagles have home advantage in their favor and we fancy them edging out the French outfit in front of their home supporters.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Olympique Lyon
Crystal Palace vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Crystal Palace’s last five matches)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in all but one of the hosts’ last five games)