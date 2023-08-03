Crystal Palace vs Olympique Lyon Prediction and Betting Tips | August 5th 2023

Crystal Palace and Olympique Lyon wrap up their preparations for the upcoming campaign when they lock horns in their final pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Both sides will head into the weekend looking to pick up a morale-boosting result ahead of their respective league openers.

Crystal Palace turned in a resilient team performance on Monday when they came from behind to salvage a 1-1 draw against La Liga side Sevilla.

Prior to that, Roy Hodgson’s men picked up successive victories over fellow English outfits Crawley Town and Watford before suffering a 2-1 loss against Millonarios on July 27.

Crystal Place will be looking to conclude their pre-season schedule on a high as they kick off their 2023-24 Premier League campaign with a visit to newly-promoted Sheffield United on August 12.

Olympique Lyon, on the other hand, failed to find their feet as they registered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo last weekend.

Laurent Blanc’s men have now lost three matches on the bounce, a run stretching back to their 2-1 victory over Netherlands Tweede Divisie side De Treffers in their opening pre-season game on July 14.

Lyon will now look to stop the rot as they ramp up preparations for their French Ligue 1 opener against Strasbourg on August 13.

Crystal Palace vs Olympique Lyon Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first-ever meeting between Crystal Palace and Olympique Lyon, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a winning note.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in three of their last four outings, picking up two wins and one draw in that time.

Olympique Lyon are currently on a run of three consecutive losses, conceding three goals and failing to find the back of the net in that time.

Hodgson’s men are unbeaten in their last five games at the Selhurst Park Stadium, picking up three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on March 11.

Crystal Palace vs Olympique Lyon Prediction

With their respective league openers on the horizon, we anticipate a high-intensity battle from full-strength Crystal Palace and Lyon sides. The Eagles have home advantage in their favor and we fancy them edging out the French outfit in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 2-1 Olympique Lyon

Crystal Palace vs Olympique Lyon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Crystal Palace to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Crystal Palace’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals in all but one of the hosts’ last five games)