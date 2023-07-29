Crystal Palace vs Sevilla Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th July 2023

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Sevilla lock horns with Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace outfit in a friendly encounter at the Comerica Park in Detroit on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs Sevilla Preview

Sevilla finished in 12th place in the La Liga standings last season and managed to improve after a strong start to their campaign. The Andalusian outfit slumped to a shock 3-1 defeat at the hands of FC Magdeburg last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, secured an 11th-place finish in the Premier League standings last season and have been inconsistent in recent months. The Eagles suffered a 2-1 defeat against Los Millonarios in their previous game and will need to prove their mettle this weekend.

Crystal Palace vs Sevilla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Crystal Palace have never played an official game against Sevilla and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

Crystal Palace endured a fairly robust end to their Premier League campaign last season and were unbeaten in their last three matches of the season, winning one of these games.

Crystal Palace are unbeaten in six of their last eight matches in all competitions, with their two defeats during this period coming at the hands of Los Millonarios and Barnet.

Sevilla endured a poor end to their La Liga campaign last season and were winless in their last four matches, losing two of these games.

Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze was the most prolific player for his team last season, with 10 goals in all competitions. Wilfried Zaha was not far behind, with seven goals to his name.

Crystal Palace vs Sevilla Prediction

Sevilla have been plagued by inconsistency over the past year and will need to resolve several issues on their pre-season tour. The Spaniards have a good squad at their disposal and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Crystal Palace have endured surprising defeats over the past month and have a point to prove in the coming weeks. Sevilla are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-2 Sevilla

Crystal Palace vs Sevilla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sevilla

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Sevilla to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Eberechi Eze to score - Yes