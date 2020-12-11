Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Crystal Palace welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Selhurst Park on Sunday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Crystal Palace come into this game following a 5-1 win over 10-man West Bromwich Albion last Sunday at the Hawthorns.

Braces from talismanic winger Wilfried Zaha and Belgian striker Christian Benteke, and an own goal from defender Darnell Furlong sealed a comfortable win for Crystal Palace.

Young midfielder Conor Gallagher, on loan from Chelsea, scored the only goal for West Bromwich Albion, who had Brazilian attacker Matheus Pereira sent off in the first half.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, beat Belgian side Antwerp 2-0 on Thursday in their final UEFA Europa League group stage game. Goals from Brazilian striker Carlos Vinicius and Argentina international Giovani Lo Celso secured the win for Jose Mourinho's men.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Head-to-Head

In 16 previous encounters between the two sides, Tottenham Hotspur hold the clear advantage. They have won 11 games, lost three and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other in July this year, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

A goal from star striker Harry Kane for Tottenham Hotspur in the first half was cancelled out by a goal from Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp for Crystal Palace in the second half.

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: L-W-L-L-W

Tottenham Hotspur form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-D-W

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Crystal Palace will be without defender Martin Kelly, veteran goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey, attacker Connor Wickham and young defender Nathan Ferguson, who are all injured.

Injured: Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Connor Wickham, Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of right-back Serge Aurier and Argentina international Erik Lamela, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Serge Aurier, Erik Lamela

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt, Jeffrey Schlupp, Luka Milivojevic, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI (4-3-3): Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon, Moussa Sissoko, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Tanguy Ndombele, Lucas Moura, Harry Kane, Son Heung-min

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Prediction

Crystal Palace enjoyed a good performance against West Bromwich Albion last week. The form of star attacker Wilfried Zaha will be key, while young midfielder Eberechi Eze has integrated well into the first team since his arrival from Queens Park Rangers in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur, on the other hand, sit at the top of the Premier League table. Jose Mourinho, after a controversial stint at Manchester United, looks reinvigorated, while attackers Harry Kane and Son Heung-min are in sparkling form.

Tottenham Hotspur, given their form and their impressive depth, will be favorites against Crystal Palace.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur

