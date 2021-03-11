Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Crystal Palace are set to play host to West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on Saturday for their latest English Premier League game.

Crystal Palace come into this game on the back of a 4-1 loss to Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur on Monday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Braces from Welsh forward Gareth Bale and star striker Harry Kane sealed the deal for Tottenham Hotspur. Belgian striker Christian Benteke scored the consolation goal for Crystal Palace.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Steve Bruce's Newcastle United last Sunday at the Hawthorns. Both sides produced a subdued display.

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion Head-to-Head

In 18 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Crystal Palace hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost four and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other last year, with Crystal Palace beating ten-man West Bromwich Albion 5-1. Second-half braces from star forward Wilfried Zaha and Belgium international Christian Benteke and an own goal from defender Darnell Furlong ensured victory for Crystal Palace.

Young midfielder Conor Gallagher scored the sole goal for West Bromwich Albion, who had Brazilian forward Matheus Pereira sent off in the first-half.

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-D-W-L

West Bromwich Albion form guide in the English Premier League: D-L-W-D-D

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion Team News

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have a few injury issues to deal with. Manager Roy Hodgson will be unable to call upon the services of centre-back James Tomkins, Scottish midfielder James McArthur, Republic of Ireland international James McCarthy, French centre-back Mamadou Sakho and left-back Tyrick Mitchell.

There are doubts over the availability of right-back Nathaniel Clyne, veteran Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and young defender Nathan Ferguson.

Injured: James McArthur, James Tomkins, James McCarthy, Mamadou Sakho, Tyrick Mitchell

Doubtful: Nathaniel Clyne, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson

Suspended: None

West Bromwich Albion

Meanwhile, West Bromwich Albion could be without left-back Kieran Gibbs, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Sam Allardyce is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Kieran Gibbs

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, Cheikhou Kouyate, Gary Cahill, Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Jairo Riedewald, Eberechi Eze, Christian Benteke, Wilfried Zaha

West Bromwich Albion Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Sam Johnstone, Darnell Furlong, Dara O'Shea, Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Okay Yokuslu, Matheus Pereira, Conor Gallagher, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Hal Robson-Kanu, Mbaye Diagne

Crystal Palace vs West Bromwich Albion Prediction

Crystal Palace are currently 13th in the Premier League table. Roy Hodgson's side continue to rely on Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha to lead the attack, while young midfielder Eberechi Eze has impressed this season, having joined the club last summer.

West Bromwich Albion, on the other hand, are 19th in the league table, eight points behind 17th-placed Brighton & Hove Albion who have a game in hand. January signings Mbaye Diagne and Okay Yokuslu have done well, but relegation looms.

Crystal Palace have some good players to work with, but Sam Allardyce is a wily operator. A draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-1 West Bromwich Albion

