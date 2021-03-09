Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho confirms special plans for Real Madrid loan star Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has admitted that he has special plans for Real Madrid loan star Gareth Bale.

Bale joined Tottenham Hotspur on loan from Real Madrid last summer. He endured a slow start to the season, due to poor form and injury issues.

However, he has gone on to become an important part of the first XI. The Wales international has been in fine form in recent weeks.

Mourinho, who also enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Real Madrid as a manager, confirmed to Diario AS, that he had made careful plans on how to utilise Bale.

"We have believed in him and trusted his ability to judge and analyse his body. We do not want him to accumulate high levels of fatigue. Thus, between minutes 55-60, we are already in contact and we try to understand each other. "

Since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Real Madrid last summer, Bale has made 22 appearances in all competitions, scoring 10 goals.

Bale's future uncertain with Real Madrid willing to let go of him permanently

Jose Mourinho has praised Gareth Bale

Mourinho also admitted that he admired Bale's qualities as a player.

"The plan is to get him off the field when he feel the first effects of muscle fatigue. In this case, we must be careful because we need him. it is so simple as that. Gareth gives us a bonus. He could not start the season and now he plays like that for a couple of months. His quality is remarkable, he is a fantastic player."

Despite Bale's good current form, it remains to be seen whether Tottenham Hotspur sign him on a permanent deal.

The 31-year old joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013 for a then club-record fee of €100 million. The forward enjoyed tremendous success at the club, winning four Champions League trophies. In 251 appearances in all competitions, he scored 105 goals.

A poor relationship with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane saw Bale rejoin Tottenham Hotspur.

With Real Madrid having youngsters like Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior, as well as stars like Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema, as their attacking options, it remains unlikely that Bale will play again for Los Blancos.

Real Madrid are also said to be interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland.

Bale was not the only Real Madrid player to join Tottenham Hotspur last summer. Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon was signed as well.

