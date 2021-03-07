Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid-target Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool will battle Real Madrid for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

According to Diario AS, Liverpool are keen on signing Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in the past.

Mbappe is regarded as one of the best footballers in the world. The 22-year old joined Paris Saint-Germain from AS Monaco in 2017 initially on loan, signing for them permanently in 2018 for €145 million.

The forward has been a key player for the Ligue 1 giants since then, making 156 appearances in all competitions and scoring 115 goals.

7⃣ goals in 4⃣ games for Kylian Mbappé. 👌#UCL pic.twitter.com/HiDe0Sfsn9 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2021

Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid, with many seeing him as the apt replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo departed the club in 2018.

However, this is not the first time Liverpool have been linked with the France international.

Liverpool could lose Mohamed Salah with Real Madrid circling

Mohamed Salah could leave Liverpool soon, with Real Madrid linked

Liverpool could lose star forward Mohamed Salah soon. There have been rumours that the Egypt international and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp do not enjoy the best of relationships.

Salah has previously been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Barcelona, and the 28-year old has refused to rule out a move.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017 for £36.5 million, Salah has been one of the best players in the Premier League. He has made 189 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring 118 goals.

Liverpool are struggling this season though, and could look to shake things up in the summer.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have been suggested as a potential destination for the likes of Mbappe and Salah, but also for young stars like Borussia Dortmund's Erling Braut Haaland and Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga.

Los Blancos enjoyed a quiet transfer window last summer. There was a focus on moving on players, with James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale both leaving the club.

Isco, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo could all leave Real Madrid in the summer. Despite this, it remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will be able to pay the astronomical fee that Paris Saint-Germain would demand for Mbappe in the summer.

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon says they want to sign Mohamed Salah but can't afford him 💰 pic.twitter.com/T3AGLbHcoA — Goal (@goal) March 1, 2021

