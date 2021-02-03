Sergio Ramos likes a post criticising Real Madrid as his contract situation rumbles on

Real Madrid's talismanic captain Sergio Ramos has liked a post on Instagram which criticises the club's treatment of legends.

Ramos is regarded as one of the best defenders of the modern generation, and one of Real Madrid's greatest players. His current contract with the club expires in the summer.

The 34-year old and Real Madrid have not agreed on a new deal, and there have been rumours that Ramos might depart the club in the summer as a result.

Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005 for €27 million and has made 668 appearances in all competitions for Los Blancos so far, scoring an astounding 100 goals for the club.

Sergio Ramos has liked a post criticising how Real Madrid "treat their legends" 😬https://t.co/Y4IKauN4jS pic.twitter.com/9p8SLvMeVY — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) February 2, 2021

The centre-back continues to a key cog in Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid, with his leadership and technical ability, as well as his incredible goalscoring record, earning plaudits.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain linked with Real Madrid's Ramos

Sergio Ramos has enjoyed a stellar career at Real Madrid

If Ramos decides to leave Real Madrid in the summer, he will not be short of suitors.

Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with the Spain international. Ramos has been linked with Manchester United in the past, but a move failed to materialise back then.

Real Madrid have France international Raphael Varane and young Brazilian Eder Militao as their other centre-back options, apart from the versatile Nacho.

However, Ramos' importance to Real Madrid's defense has been visible for some time now, and it remains to be seen how Los Blancos cope with his potential departure.

Real Madrid are reportedly planning a big splurge next summer, with Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe, Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland and Rennes' midfielder Eduardo Camavinga all linked with the club.

The Spanish giants were not active last summer or in January, with the club focussed on exits rather than entries.

Dani Ceballos, James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale all left the club either on loan or permanently last summer, while Luka Jovic and Martin Odegaard have departed on loan in January.

Real Madrid have been an inconsistent unit this season, and manager Zinedine Zidane has come under pressure after some poor performances.

Bayern have no interest in Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos [@cfbayern] pic.twitter.com/a0pKs7Mf0W — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) January 28, 2021

