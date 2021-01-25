Crystal Palace vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Crystal Palace are set to play host to West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Tuesday in their next English Premier League fixture.

Crystal Palace come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Manchester City last Monday at the Etihad Stadium.

A brace from centre-back John Stones and goals from German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and England international Raheem Sterling ensured victory for Pep Guardiola's side.

West Ham United, on the other hand, beat Doncaster Rovers 4-0 on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Goals from midfielder Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oladapo Afolayan and an own goal from defender Andy Butler sealed the win for West Ham.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. West Ham United have won five games, lost five and drawn seven.

Immensely proud to make my @WestHam debut and to score as well is a dream come true ⚒ a moment I’ll cherish forever ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IEbsFnOxqE — Dapo Afolayan (@dapo_afolayan) January 23, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Belgian striker Christian Benteke put Crystal Palace ahead in the first half, only for Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller, now at Ajax, to equalize for West Ham United. Benteke was sent off in the second half.

Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-W-D-L

West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-D-D

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Team News

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have a few injury issues to deal with. French centre-back Mamadou Sakho, Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp and forward Connor Wickham are missing.

Defender Martin Kelly, Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and young defender Nathan Ferguson are all out. There are doubts over the availability of star winger Wilfried Zaha and Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.

Injured: Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson

Doubtful: Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham United manager David Moyes will be unable to call upon left-back Arthur Masuaku, who is nursing an injury. There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Darren Randolph.

Injured: Arthur Masuaku

Doubtful: Darren Randolph

Suspended: None

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend, James McCarthy, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew

Advertisement

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio

Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction

Crystal Palace are 13th in the league table, and there has been some criticism aimed at manager Roy Hodgson. They have signed talented forward Jean-Philippe Mateta from Bundesliga side Mainz, and will hope that the attacker manages to replicate his form in the Premier League.

West Ham United, on the other hand, have been one of the better teams this season in the league. David Moyes has earned plaudits for his work, with the likes of Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen all impressing.

The Hammers are in good form and should emerge victorious.

Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham United

Also Read: Reports: Real Madrid's transfer plans hit a snag as financial implications loom large