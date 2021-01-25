Crystal Palace vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

Crystal Palace are set to play host to West Ham United at Selhurst Park on Tuesday in their next English Premier League fixture.
Crystal Palace come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Manchester City last Monday at the Etihad Stadium.
A brace from centre-back John Stones and goals from German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan and England international Raheem Sterling ensured victory for Pep Guardiola's side.
West Ham United, on the other hand, beat Doncaster Rovers 4-0 on Saturday in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
Goals from midfielder Pablo Fornals, Andriy Yarmolenko, Oladapo Afolayan and an own goal from defender Andy Butler sealed the win for West Ham.
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Head-to-Head
In 17 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is exactly even. West Ham United have won five games, lost five and drawn seven.
The two clubs last faced each other last year in the English Premier League, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.
Belgian striker Christian Benteke put Crystal Palace ahead in the first half, only for Ivory Coast international Sebastien Haller, now at Ajax, to equalize for West Ham United. Benteke was sent off in the second half.
Crystal Palace form guide in the English Premier League: L-D-W-D-L
West Ham United form guide in the English Premier League: W-W-W-D-D
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Team News
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace have a few injury issues to deal with. French centre-back Mamadou Sakho, Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp and forward Connor Wickham are missing.
Defender Martin Kelly, Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey and young defender Nathan Ferguson are all out. There are doubts over the availability of star winger Wilfried Zaha and Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate.
Injured: Mamadou Sakho, Jeffrey Schlupp, Connor Wickham, Martin Kelly, Wayne Hennessey, Nathan Ferguson
Doubtful: Wilfried Zaha, Cheikhou Kouyate
Suspended: None
West Ham United
Meanwhile, West Ham United manager David Moyes will be unable to call upon left-back Arthur Masuaku, who is nursing an injury. There are doubts over the availability of goalkeeper Darren Randolph.
Injured: Arthur Masuaku
Doubtful: Darren Randolph
Suspended: None
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Predicted XI
Crystal Palace Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Vicente Guaita, Joel Ward, James Tomkins, Gary Cahill, Tyrick Mitchell, Luka Milivojevic, Andros Townsend, James McCarthy, James McArthur, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Ayew
West Ham United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal, Craig Dawson, Angelo Ogbonna, Aaron Cresswell, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice, Jarrod Bowen, Manuel Lanzini, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio
Crystal Palace vs West Ham United Prediction
Crystal Palace are 13th in the league table, and there has been some criticism aimed at manager Roy Hodgson. They have signed talented forward Jean-Philippe Mateta from Bundesliga side Mainz, and will hope that the attacker manages to replicate his form in the Premier League.
West Ham United, on the other hand, have been one of the better teams this season in the league. David Moyes has earned plaudits for his work, with the likes of Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen all impressing.
The Hammers are in good form and should emerge victorious.
Prediction: Crystal Palace 1-3 West Ham United
Also Read: Reports: Real Madrid's transfer plans hit a snag as financial implications loom largePublished 25 Jan 2021, 13:39 IST