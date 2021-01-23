Reports: Real Madrid's transfer plans hit a snag as financial implications loom large

Real Madrid's pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland could come to a halt.

According to Marca, there are doubts over whether Real Madrid can muster up the huge transfer fees required to sign superstars like Mbappe and Haaland, who have both been linked with a move to the club.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not been kind to football finances, with many clubs now under financial pressure. This has been evident as many top clubs are currently hesitant to spend large amounts of money on a player.

Real Madrid have also been affected as they enjoyed a quiet summer transfer window, in which they signed no new players.

The January transfer window has seen Real Madrid focussed more on the outgoings. Serbian striker Luka Jovic joined Eintracht Frankfurt on loan, while Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard looks likely to join Arsenal on a loan deal as well.

Real Madrid linked with young superstars in recent months

Top European clubs are tracking Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Braut Haaland for some time.

Both attackers have established themselves as two of the best young players in world football and are arguably two of the best players in the world, based on their current form.

It was suggested that Real Madrid had decided to sign no new players last summer in order to spend big this year.

However, there have been reports which claim that Real Madrid will need to raise funds if they are to splurge on stars like Mbappe and Haaland. Apart from these two attackers, Rennes' midfield sensation Eduardo Camavinga has also been reported as a target for the club.

A few players could leave Real Madrid, as the club continues to trim down on the squad. They let go of James Rodriguez and Gareth Bale last summer, and there have been rumours that Isco, Vinicius Junior and Mariano could be on their way out as well.

Isco has been linked with clubs like Everton and Arsenal, while the 20-year old Vinicius Junior will not be short of suitors.

