CSKA 1948 vs FCSB Prediction and Betting Tips | July 26, 2023 

CSKA 1948 face FCSB at the Bistritsa Stadium on Wednesday (July 26) in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second round qualifiers.

The hosts enjoyed a strong campaign last season to secure continental football in their third season in the Bulgarian top flight. They finished third in the league last season with 64 points from 35 games, their highest points tally in the Parva Liga.

CSKA 1948 have begun the new season strongly, topping the standings after two games.

FCSB, meanwhile, also performed well in their domestic assignments last season and are targeting a return to Europe this year. They finished second in the Romanian Superliga with 46 points, four points behind champions CFR Cluj.

The visitors have been regulars in the group stage of European competitions over the years, having played in the Conference League last season.

CSKA 1948 vs FCSB Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

CSKA's last meeting against Romanian opposition came in late June when they faced Sepsi OSK in a friendly. They won 3-1 via first-half strikes from Georgi Rusev, Birsent Karagaren and Nedeljko Piscevic.

FCSB have had ten competitive meetings against Bulgarian sides, winning four and drawing two.

Ros-albaștrii are without a clean sheet in six games across competitions.

The Reds picked up 38 points at home in the Parva Liga last season, the second-highest in the competition.

FCSB are the joint-highest-scoring side in the Romanian Superliga this season, scoring five times.

CSKA 1948 vs FCSB Prediction

CSKA are on a three-game winning streak after winning one of 14 games across competitions. Their latest result snapped their six-game winless run at the Bistritsa Stadium.

FCSB, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in four games. They have, however, won just two of their last six away games, so a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: CSKA 2-2 FCSB

CSKA 1948 vs FCSB Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of CSKA's last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in FCSB's last six games.)