CSKA Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

CSKA Moscow and Akhmat Grozny are set to clash in the Russian Premier League on Saturday at VEB Arena.

The home side returned to winning ways with a 3-1 away win at FC Rostov last time around and have six points from four games so far. They are currently placed eighth in the league standings.

Akhmat Grozny also have six points from four games and have endured identical results from their four league games so far. They are just one place behind the hosts in the league standings.

CSKA Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Head-to-Head

There have been 29 meetings between the sides. All but one encounter have come in the Russian Premier League. CSKA Moscow have dominated the proceedings in the fixture, with 22 wins to their name. Akhmat have four wins against the Moscow giants while three games have ended in draws.

The hosts are on a seven-game winning streak at the moment and have managed to keep consecutive clean sheets in those fixtures. They last locked horns at Saturday's venue in league action last season. The game ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for the hosts.

CSKA Moscow form guide (Russian Premier League): W-L-L-W

Akhmat Grozny form guide (Russian Premier League): W-L-L-W

CSKA Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Team News

CSKA Moscow

Cedric Gogoua, Georgi Shchennikov and Hordur Magnusson continue to be on the sidelines with injuries for the hosts. Anton Zabolotny was absent in their previous outing and is a doubt on account of a calf injury.

Injured: Anton Zabolotny, Cedric Gogoua, Georgi Shchennikov, Hordur Magnusson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Akhmat Grozny

Artem Polyarus, Vitali Gudiev and Anton Shvets are the three injury concerns for the visiting side.

Injured: Artem Polyarus, Vitali Gudiev, Anton Shvets

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Predicted XI

CSKA Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Ivan Oblyakov, Jaka Bijol, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes; Emil Bohinen, Maksim Mukhin; Chidera Ejuke, Nikola Vlasic, Ilzat Akhmetov; Fedor Chalov

Akhmat Grozny predicted XI (5-4-1): Giorgi Shelia; Miroslav Bogosavac, Aleksandr Putsko, Andrei Semyonov, Marat Bystrov, Zoran Nižić; Daniil Utkin, Evgeny Kharin, Artem Timofeev, Bernard Berisha; Mohamed Konaté

CSKA Moscow vs Akhmat Grozny Prediction

CSKA Moscow and Akhmat Grozny both have two wins and two losses in four league outings so far. There is not much to separate the two sides at the moment, at least on paper.

Given the form of the sides, we predict the game will end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-1 Akhmat Grozny

