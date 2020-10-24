CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League returns to the fold this weekend as CSKA Moscow host Arsenal Tula at the VEB Arena on Monday. Arsenal Tula have been inconsistent this season and will want to turn their season around in the coming weeks.

CSKA Moscow are currently in third place in the Russian Premier League table and are only two points away from the top spot in the league. The Moscow-based outfit secured a crucial 3-1 victory against arch-rivals Dynamo Moscow and will want to build on their recent streak in this game.

Arsenal Tula have been well below their best this season and are languishing in 11th place in the Russian Premier League table. The away side managed a narrow 1-0 victory against FC Ural last week and will need to to put in an improved performance against CSKA Moscow.

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Head-to-Head

CSKA Moscow have an excellent record against Arsenal Tula and have won eight games out of a total of 11 matches played between the two sides. Arsenal Tula have managed only three victories and will want to improve their record going into this game.

The previous meeting between these two teams resulted in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for Arsenal Tula. CSKA Moscow have been suspect on a few occasions this season and cannot afford to slip up against Arsenal Tula.

CSKA Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-L-W-W

Arsenal Tula form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-D-L-W-L

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Team News

Mario Fernandes will not play a part in this game

CSKA Moscow

Mario Fernandes' coronavirus test returned inconclusive results and the defender might be ruled out of this game. Kirill Nababkin and Bruno Fuchs are currently injured and will also be sidelined against Arsenal Tula.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Vadim Karpov

Doubtful: Mario Fernandes, Georgy Schennikov, Arnor Sigurdsson

Suspended: None

Arsenal Tula have been inconsistent this season

Arsenal Tula

Arsenal Tula has several injuries to deal with and will be unable to field Evgeni Lutsenko against Spartak Moscow. Several star players have also picked up niggles over the past few weeks and may not feature in this match.

Injured: Evgeni Lutsenko

Doubtful: Aleksandr Denisov, Georgi Kostadinov

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Hordur Magnusson, Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin; Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov; Nikola Vlasic, Konstantin Kuchaev, Chidera Ejuke; Fedor Chalov

Arsenal Tula Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Egor Shamov; Robert Bauer, Gia Grigalava, Maksim Belyaev, Nikolay Rasskazov; Kings Kangwa, Vladislav Panteleev; Evans Kangwa, Kirill Panchenko, Alexander Lomovitskiy; Luka Djordjevic

CSKA Moscow vs Arsenal Tula Prediction

CSKA Moscow have made an excellent start to their season and hold the upper hand going into this game. The likes of Fedor Chalov and Konstantin Kuchaev have been effective in the final third and will want to give the home side an early lead on Monday.

Arsenal Tula are in desperate need of a morale-boosting victory but will find the going tough against a strong CSKA Moscow outfit. The home side has won four of its last five games and should be able to defeat Arsenal Tula this weekend.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 3-1 Arsenal Tula

