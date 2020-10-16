CSKA Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League returns with a Moscow derby this weekend as CSKA Moscow host Dynamo Moscow at the VEB Arena. Both teams will be aiming for a top-four finish this season and will want to win this game.

CSKA Moscow is currently in third place in the Russian Premier League table and have won four of their last five games. The home side picked up an important 2-0 victory against Ural before the international break and will have a slight upper hand in this game.

Dynamo Moscow have been inconsistent at best this season and need to turn their season around to move up the table. The away side currently has only 17 points from 10 games and is in need of a string of victories.

CSKA Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow Head-to-Head

Dynamo Moscow have an excellent record against CSKA Moscow and have won 13 games out of a total of 31 matches played between the two sides. CSKA Moscow have managed eight victories and will want to cut the deficit in this game.

Dynamo Moscow won this fixture by a 1-0 margin last year and will want to replicate the feat this weekend. Clinton N'Jie scored the winning goal on the day and will play an important role in this game.

CSKA Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-L-W-W-W

Dynamo Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-L-W-L-D

CSKA Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow Team News

Mario Fernandes will not play a part in this game

CSKA Moscow

Mario Fernandes' coronavirus test returned inconclusive results and the defender might be ruled out of this game. Hordur Magnusson was sent off against Ural earlier this month and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Georgy Schennikov

Doubtful: Mario Fernandes, Bruno Fuchs, Arnor Sigurdsson

Suspended: Hordur Magnusson

Dynamo Moscow have a strong squad

Dynamo Moscow

Sly Igboun suffered a training injury a few weeks ago and remains a doubt for this game. Sergey Parshivlyuk will also miss this fixture after accumulating four yellow cards over the past few games.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Sly Igboun

Suspended: Sergey Parshivlyuk

CSKA Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow XI (3-5-2): Igor Akinfeev; Viktor Vasin, Igor Diveev, Vadim Karpov; Nayair Tiknizyan, Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov, Nikola Vlasic, Konstantin Kuchaev; Alan Dzagoev, Fedor Chalov

Dynamo Moscow XI (4-2-3-1): Anton Shunin; Dmitri Skopintsev, Ivan Ordets, Roman Evgeniev, Grigory Mozorov; Nikola Moro, Daniil Fomin; Daniil Lesovoy, Sebastian Szymanski, Clinton N'Jie; Nikolay Komlichenko

CSKA Moscow vs Dynamo Moscow Prediction

CSKA Moscow have enjoyed an excellent season so far and can potentially threaten Zenit Saint Petersburg and Spartak Moscow at the top of the table with a victory in this game. The home side has an excellent attacking combination and the likes of Alan Dzagoev and Fedor Chalov will be looking forward to this game.

Dynamo Moscow have troubled the home side in the past but will not be able to rest on their past laurels this weekend. The away side has not been in the best of shape and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-1 Dynamo Moscow

