CSKA Moscow vs FC Ufa prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

CSKA Moscow entertain FC Ufa at the VEB Arena in Russian Premier League action on Saturday.

CSKA have dropped to sixth place in the league standings with three losses in their last five outings. In their previous league fixture, they lost 1-0 to city rivals Spartak Moscow, which was their second loss in a row.

Ufa are third from bottom in the standings. They also have three losses in their last five games. They suffered a 3-2 loss to Sochi in their previous encounter, conceding a goal in injury-time from the penalty spot.

CSKA Moscow vs FC Ufa Head-to-Head

The two sides have met 15 times across all competitions since the 2014-15 campaign, when the visitors made their top-flight debut.

The visitors haven't been able to get the better of the Red Blues in their 15 encounters. CSKA have nine wins to their name while six games have ended in draws.

In their meeting earlier this term, CSKA could only record a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to Kristijan Bistrović's second-half goal.

CSKA Moscow form guide across all competitions: L-L-L-W-W

FC Ufa form guide across all competitions: L-W-W-L-L

CSKA Moscow vs FC Ufa Team News

CSKA Moscow

The hosts have seen a sudden drop in form in recent games and a lengthy injury list is one reason for this. Hördur Magnusson, Emil Bohinen, Kirill Nababkin, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov and Konstantin Kuchaev have been ruled out for quite some time on account of injuries.

Vadim Karpov also joined the injury list with a hip problem while Mario Fernandes is said to be nursing a knock and is a doubt for this home game. Ilzat Akhmetov picked up a straight red card in the loss to Spartak and is suspended for the game.

«The most important thing now is to abstract from the table and score nine points in the remaining matches» https://t.co/lgmNaVlWOQ pic.twitter.com/8oeN4Stk5I — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) April 26, 2021

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Hördur Magnusson, Emil Bohinen, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Konstantin Kuchaev, Vadim Karpov

Doubtful: Mario Fernandes

Suspended: Ilzat Akhmetov

FC Ufa

Oleg Dzantiev has not made a single appearance in the league this term. He has only played one game since joining the club in February and is set to miss the trip to the capital.

Aleksandr Sukhov is recovering from a hip injury and is expected to sit this one out as well.

Defender Bojan Jokić picked up a straight red card in the loss to Sochi and is suspended for this fixture.

Сегодня команда провела тренировку в двух группах: в первой футболисты, которые отыграли большую часть матча с «Сочи», поработали в зале 🏋🏻‍♂️

Вторая группа набрала нагрузку на поле 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/1wDhfeMBGC — ФК УФА (@UfaFc) April 26, 2021

Injured: Oleg Dzantiev

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Bojan Jokić

CSKA Moscow vs FC Ufa Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Konstantin Maradishvili, Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov; Alan Dzagoev, Ivan Oblyakov; Nikola Vlasic, Chidera Ejuke, Arnor Sigurdsson; Salomón Rondón

FC Ufa Predicted XI FC Ufa Predicted XI (5-3-2): Aleksei Chernov; Moritz Bauer, Jemal Tabitze, Pavel Alikin, Grigori Morozov, Artyom Golubev; Oleg Ivanov, Filip Mrzljak, Vladislav Kamilov; Vyacheslav Krotov, Timur Zhamaletdinov

CSKA Moscow vs FC Ufa Prediction

The hosts have failed to find the back of the net in their last two games. The growing list of injuries are a concern for them at the moment. The visitors have scored eight goals in their last three games and are looking in good touch at the moment.

We predict the game will end in a win for the visitors, who have more victories on their travels this term.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-2 FC Ufa