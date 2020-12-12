CSKA Moscow vs FC Ural prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League is back in action this weekend as CSKA Moscow take on FC Ural at the VEB Arena on Sunday. CSKA Moscow have not been at their best in recent weeks and will want to win this game.
FC Ural have managed to distance themselves from the relegation zone in recent weeks and will want to move further up the table before the end of the year. The away side suffered a 5-1 defeat against reigning champions Zenit Saint Petersburg and need to bounce back in this game.
CSKA Moscow have managed only two points from their last three games but are currently in third place in the Russian Premier League standings. The Moscow giants were held to a 2-2 draw by FC Khimki last weekend and cannot afford to slip up against FC Ural.
CSKA Moscow vs FC Ural Head-to-Head
CSKA Moscow have an excellent record against FC Ural and have won 13 matches out of a total of 17 games against their Russian opponents. FC Ural have managed only one victory against CSKA Moscow and need to be at their best in this game.
The previous games between the two teams in October last year ended in a 2-0 victory for CSKA Moscow. Baktiyor Zainutdinov and Konstantin Maradishvili scored on the day and will play an important role in this game.
CSKA Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: D-L-D-W-W
FC Ural form guide in the Russian Premier League: L-W-D-D-W
CSKA Moscow vs FC Ural Team News
CSKA Moscow
Kirill Nababkin, Vadim Karpov, and Bruno Fuchs are currently injured and will also be sidelined against FC Khimki. Alan Dzagoev and Mario Fernandes have returned to the squad and are likely to feature in this game.
Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Vadim Karpov
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Igor Diveev
FC Ural
Igor Kalinin served his suspension last weekend and is back for this game. Oleg Baklov is currently injured and has been ruled out against CSKA Moscow. Stefan Strandberg, Roman Emelyanov, and Vyacheslav Podberezkin are carrying knocks and might not be risked in this game.
Injured: Oleg Baklov
Doubtful: Stefan Strandberg, Roman Emelyanov, Vyacheslav Podberezkin
Suspended: None
CSKA Moscow vs FC Ural Predicted XI
CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Georgy Schennikov, Hordur Magnusson, Vadim Karpov, Mario Fernandes; Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov; Nikola Vlasic, Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Arnor Sigurdsson; Ilia Shkurin
FC Ural Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ilya Pomazun; Nikolai Zolotov, Vladimir Rykov, Rafal Augustyniak, Denys Kulakov; Branco Jovicic, Danijel Miskic; Othman El Kabir, Eric Bicfalvi, Andrey Egorychev; Pavel Pogrebnyak
CSKA Moscow vs FC Ural Prediction
CSKA Moscow have an excellent team but have hit a rough patch in the Russian Premier League in recent weeks. The Moscow side is behind Spartak Moscow in the league standings at the moment and needs to win this game.
FC Ural have relied heavily on Pavel Pogrebnyak this season and will need the veteran striker to step up to the plate in this game. CSKA Moscow have a strong squad and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: CSKA Moscow 3-1 FC Ural
Published 12 Dec 2020, 01:25 IST