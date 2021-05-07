CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

CSKA Moscow will host Krasnodar at the VEB Arena in the Russian Premier League on Saturday.

The hosts have dropped crucial points in their last three games. After back-to-back defeats, the team from Moscow drew 1-1 in their last game with 15th placed Ufa.

After recording their first win in four games against Rubin Kazan two weeks ago, Krasnodar also dropped points last week against Sochi at home,

CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other 21 times across all competitions. The head-to-head record is pretty even with the hosts having a slight advantage.

The Red Blues have eight wins to their name while the visitors have won six times. The spoils have been shared seven times between the two eastern Russian rivals.

Their last two meetings have ended in 1-1 draws. They last squared off at the Krasnodar Stadium in August, with Wanderson canceling out Konstantin Kuchayev's opener for the hosts.

CSKA Moscow form guide across all competitions: D-L-L-L-W

Krasnodar form guide in Russian Premier League: L-W-D-L-L

CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar Team News

CSKA Moscow

Hördur Magnusson, Kirill Nababkin, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov and Mario Fernandes are all ruled out due to injuries. Ilzat Akhmetov will return from a one-game suspension.

Nikola Vlasic became the latest casualty as he picked up a knee injury against Ufa, though the injury is not as serious as it was initially assessed. He is not expected to return to the club for the remaining two games as he needs his fitness levels back before the EUROs in the summer.

💪 Nikola Vlasic has fortunately escaped a serious knee injury, and should be available for the Euros this summer.



The Croatian football federation confirmed this after tests on his knee. https://t.co/f3vtYJ9kq5 — Russian Football News (@RusFootballNews) May 2, 2021

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Hördur Magnusson, Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Nikola Vlasic

Doubtful: Mario Fernandes

Suspended: None

Krasnodar

Cristian Ramirez is the only injury concern for the Bulls. He was ruled out for the rest of the season in February with a knee injury.

Remy Cabella picked up two yellow cards in the loss against Sochi and is suspended for the game.

Готов поддержать «быков» в матче #ЦСКАКраснодар? 🖤💚

Для приобретения билетов на гостевой сектор «ВЭБ Арены» отправляй заявку (ФИО и количество билетов) в WhatsApp на номер +79615257897 не позднее 6 мая 18.00.

Стоимость билета 700 руб. Количество билетов ограниченно. pic.twitter.com/0nrm1OlQOE — FCKrasnodar (@FCKrasnodar) May 3, 2021

Injured: Cristian Ramirez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Remy Cabella

CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Konstantin Maradishvili, Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov; Alan Dzagoev, Ivan Oblyakov; Fyodor Chalov, Chidera Ejuke, Arnor Sigurdsson; Salomón Rondón

FC Krasnodar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Matvei Safonov; Evgeni Chernov, Kaio Pantaleao, Alyaksandr Martynovich, Dmitry Stotskiy; Kristoffer Olsson, Yury Gazinsky; Danill Utkin, Viktor Claesson, Aleksei Ionov; Marcus Berg

CSKA Moscow vs Krasnodar Prediction

CSKA have seen a sudden drop in form in their recent fixtures. They have scored just two goals in their last four games across all competitions, while letting in seven in the same period.

Krasnodar have a better record in their last four outings and have scored four goals and shipped in six.

Both clubs have nothing but pride left to play for in the league fixtures now, so the game might be a dull affair. We predict it to end in a 1-1 draw.

Prediciton: CSKA Moscow 1-1 Krasnodar.