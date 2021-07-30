CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2021-22

CSKA Moscow host Lokomotiv Moscow at the VEB Arena in the Russian Premier League on Saturday, with both sides starting off their campaigns with wins.

CSKA Moscow faced Ufa in their first game of the season, with Aleksey Berezutski's side coming away as 1-0 winners courtesy of a goal from Anton Zabolotny.

CSKA should be confident going into Saturday's game and will look to take all three points from their city rivals.

Lokomotiv Moscow also had a strong start to their campaign. Marko Nikolic's side beat Arsenal Tula 3-1 in their opening fixture, despite going behind early in the first half.

A brace from Rifat Zhemaletdinov followed by a goal from Fedor Smolov was enough to secure all three points for Lokomotiv.

Both sides will be looking to win the game and continue their strong start to the season. That should make for an exciting matchup.

CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head

Lokomotiv Moscow have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning four out of their last five meetings, with CSKA Moscow only winning one.

Lokomotiv beat CSKA 3-0 the last time the two sides met in the semi-final stage of the Russian Cup back in April. Goals from Francois Kamano, Fedor Smolov and Grzegorz Krychowiak were enough to secure the win.

CSKA Moscow Form Guide: W

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide: L-W

CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

Shchennikov in action for CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow

Nikola Vlasic is a doubt for the game, having picked up a knock earlier this month. Meanwhile, Hordur Magnusson, Arnor Sigurdsson and Giorgi Shchennikov will miss the game due to injury.

Bruno Fuchs and Adolfo Gaich are unavailable for the encounter, having been called-up to represent their respective national teams at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Injured: Hordur Magnusson, Arnor Sigurdsson, Giorgi Shchennikov

Doubtful: Nikola Vlasic

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Bruno Fuchs, Adolfo Gaich

Lokomotiv Moscow

Lokomotiv Moscow have no new injury worries following their 3-1 win against Arsenal Tula last time out. However, Ze Luis is still unavailable for the game due to injury.

Injured: Ze Luis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI

⏱Full time!



CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-3): Igor Akinfeev; Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Viktor Vasin, Igor Diveev, Mario Fernandes, Emil Bohinen, Maksim Mukhin, Ivan Oblyakov; Ilzat Akhmetov, Fedor Chalov, Anton Zabolotny

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Guilherme; Maciej Rybus, Murilo Cerqueira, Stanislav Magkeev, Dmitri Rybchinskiy; Grzegorz Krychowiak, Dmitri Barinov, Daniil Kulikov; Rifat Zhemaletdinov; Francois Kamano, Fedor Smolov

CSKA Moscow vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

Both sides are fairly even in terms of form and quality, which makes it hard to pick a clear winner in this fixture.

We predict an entertaining draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

