CSKA Moscow vs PFC Sochi prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League is back in action with an exciting set of fixtures this week as league-leaders CSKA Moscow host a strong PFC Sochi side at the VEB Arena on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will have to work hard to clinch a victory in this game.

CSKA Moscow have effectively usurped Zenit Saint Petersburg at the top of the Russian Premier League table but will have to build on their unbeaten streak to stay in the first place. The Moscow outfit eased past FC Rostov by a 2-0 margin in its previous game and will hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

PFC Sochi are currently in fifth place in the Russian Premier League standings and will have to work hard to move into the top four this season. The away side was held to a 1-1 draw by FC Ufa in its previous game and needs to improve to stand a chance in this fixture.

CSKA Moscow vs PFC Sochi Head-to-Head

CSKA Moscow have played only two games against PFC Sochi and have managed one victory and one draw. PFC Sochi have never defeated CSKA Moscow and will want to pick up their first win in this fixture on Sunday.

The previous match played between these two teams last year ended in an exhilarating 3-2 victory for CSKA Moscow. Fyodor Chalov was the difference between the two teams on the day and will play an important role in this game.

CSKA Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-W-W-W

PFC Sochi form guide in the Russian Premier League: D-W-L-L-W

CSKA Moscow vs PFC Sochi Team News

Mario Fernandes might not play a part in this game

CSKA Moscow

Mario Fernandes, Georgy Schennikov, and Konstantin Maradishvili are yet to recover from their injuries and remain doubtful for this game. Kirill Nababkin and Bruno Fuchs are suffering from long-term injuries and have been ruled out against PFC Sochi.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs

Doubtful: Mario Fernandes, Georgy Schennikov, Konstantin Maradishvili, Baktiyor Zainutdinov, Igor Diveev

Suspended: None

PFC Sochi will have to be at their best

PFC Sochi

PFC Sochi will have to do without Aleksey Pomerko and Ivelin Popov in this fixture. Christian Noboa and Nikita Kalugin also have fitness concerns to address and might not feature in this weekend's game.

Injured: Aleksey Pomerko, Ivelin Popov

Doubtful: Christian Noboa, Nikita Kalugin

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow vs PFC Sochi Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Nayair Tiknizyan, Hordur Magnusson, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov; Alan Dzagoev, Ivan Oblyakov; Nikola Vlasic, Konstantin Kuchaev, Arnor Sigurdsson; Fyodor Chalov

Konstantin Kuchaev: We deserved this win https://t.co/4xr93kawRE pic.twitter.com/J4UgcSXUKt — PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) November 9, 2020

PFC Sochi Predicted XI (3-4-3): Soslan Dzhanaev; Ivan Miladinovic, Emanuel Mammana, Miha Mevlja; Sergey Terekhov, Ibrahim Tsallagov, Artur Yusupov, Timofey Margasov; Joaozinho, Anton Zabolotny, Nikita Burmistrov

CSKA Moscow vs PFC Sochi Prediction

CSKA Moscow have a depleted squad and will have to do with a makeshift defence against PFC Sochi. The home side has managed five consecutive victories in the Russian Premier League and will want to clinch their sixth this weekend.

PFC Sochi have been impressive this season but have been prone to lapses in concentration on a few occasions. With CSKA Moscow dealing with injury concerns at the moment, PFC Sochi could potentially take something away from this encounter.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-1 PFC Sochi

