Leeds United vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | Premier League 2020-21

The Premier League finally returns to the fold this weekend after a lengthy international break as Arsenal take on Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday. Both teams have blown hot and cold this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Arsenal's 1-0 victory against Manchester United on the first day of the month has now become a thing of the past after the Gunners were thrashed by Aston Villa before the international break. Mikel Arteta's side is in a lowly 11th place in the Premier League standings and has been subjected to severe criticism over the past few weeks.

Leeds United have their fair share of issues to address as well and have slumped to consecutive 4-1 defeats after a promising start to the season. Marcelo Bielsa has a few problems to solve in the next few weeks and will see this game as an opportunity to get Leeds' season back on track.

Leeds United vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal have a positive record against Leeds United and have won 47 games out of a total of 120 official fixtures played between the two teams. Leeds United have managed 41 victories against Arsenal and have troubled the London club on several occasions in the past.

The two sides faced each other in the 2019-20 edition of the FA Cup earlier this year. Arsenal managed a narrow 1-0 victory against Marcelo Bielsa's side and will want to win yet again this weekend.

Leeds United form guide in the Premier League: L-L-W-L-D

Arsenal form guide in the Premier League: L-W-L-L-W

Leeds United vs Arsenal Team News

Leeds United have to deal with a few injuries

Leeds United

Leeds United will have to do without star midfielder Kalvin Phillips and Gaetano Berardi going into this game. Spanish forward Rodrigo has recovered from the coronavirus and is likely to be included in the squad on Sunday.

Injured: Kalvin Phillips, Gaetano Berardi, Adam Forshaw

Doubtful: Jamie Shackleton, Diego Llorente

Suspended: None

Arsenal have several injury concerns

Arsenal

Arsenal have a depleted squad going into this fixture with Thomas Partey adding his name to a considerably long injury list. Mohamed Elneny and Sead Kolasinac have tested positive for the coronavirus and have also been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny, Sead Kolalsinac, Pablo Mari, Gabriel Martinelli

Doubtful: Reiss Nelson, Calum Chambers, Willian

Suspended: None

Leeds United vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Leeds United Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Illan Meslier; Stuart Dallas, Robin Koch, Liam Cooper, Luke Ayling; Pascal Struijk; Helder Costa, Pablo Hernandez, Mateusz Klich, Jack Harrison; Patrick Bamford

Arsenal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bernd Leno; Kieran Tierney, Gabriel Magalhaes, David Luiz; Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka; Nicolas Pepe, Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Leeds United vs Arsenal Prediction

Arsenal are suffering through an underwhelming period after a positive start to their season and need to get their act together under Mikel Arteta. The Gunners have not been at their best in the final third and have to find a way to tap into their attacking potential.

Leeds United have problems of their own to solve and have to improve their suspect defence to stand a chance against the Gunners. Arsenal are in desperate need of a victory in this game and will have to work hard to defeat Marcelo Bielsa's side.

Prediction: Leeds United 2-3 Arsenal

