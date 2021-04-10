CSKA Moscow vs Rotor prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

CSKA Moscow invite Rotor Volgograd to the VEB Arena on Monday as Russian Premier League action returns this weekend.

CSKA progressed to the semi-finals of the Russian Cup with a 2-1 win over Arsenal Tula in their quarter-final fixture. That victory followed on from a 2-1 win in league action over Tambov last week.

The visitors are 13th in the league standings and have lost three games in a row. In their previous outing, they suffered a 2-0 loss to another Moscow-based outfit in Lokomotiv.

📋 #RPL Week 25 fixtures



🏟 Where will you watch your favorite team’s game? pic.twitter.com/jA5hw9cIwp — Russian Premier Liga (@premierliga_en) April 7, 2021

CSKA Moscow vs Rotor Head-to-Head

The two sides have gone head-to-head 47 times across all competitions. The hosts are on an eight-game winning streak in the fixture against Rotor, who are winless against the Moscow giants since the turn of the century.

In total, 28 games have ended in a win for the hosts, while the visitors have just nine wins to their name. The two sides have shared the spoils on 10 occasions.

They last squared off at the Volgograd Arena in November and the game ended in a 1-0 win for CSKA.

Advertisement

CSKA Moscow form guide across all competitions: W-W-L-L-W

Rotor form guide in Russian Premier League: L-L-L-D-W

CSKA Moscow vs Rotor Team News

Hördur Magnusson and Emil Bohinen are fresh injury concerns for the hosts. They will also be without the services of Kirill Nababkin, who is ruled out for the rest of the campaign. Bruno Fuchs is a long-term absentee on account of a thigh injury.

Baktiyor Zaynutdinov and Konstantin Kuchaev are also on the injury list and will not play any part in this home game. Ilzat Akhmetov will return from a one-game suspension.

Injured: Kirill Nababkin, Bruno Fuchs, Hördur Magnusson, Emil Bohinen

Doubtful: Baktiyor Zaynutdinov, Konstantin Kuchaev

Suspended: None

Rotor

Zuriko Davitashvili has returned to full fitness ahead of the game and could mark his return to the starting XI in this fixture. Aleksey Shchetkin remains on the sidelines on account of a knock.

Advertisement

🗣Зурико Давиташвили о возвращении в общую группу, прошедшем матче и настрое на ближайшего соперника.#ЗаРотор pic.twitter.com/2DeWgVYN6t — CК «Ротор» (@RotorOfficial) April 9, 2021

Injured: Aleksey Shchetkin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow vs Rotor Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Mário Fernandes, Igor Diveev, Viktor Vasin, Vadim Karpov; Alan Dzagoev, Konstantin Maradishvili; Nikola Vlasic, Ivan Oblyakov, Arnor Sigurdsson; Salomón Rondón

Rotor Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josip Čondrić; Oleg Kozhemyakin, Solomon Kvirkvelia, Cedric Gogoua, Danil Stepanov; Sergei Makarov, Ivan Mayewski; Flamarion, Ilya Zhigulyov, Nikolai Kipiani; Andrés Ponce

CSKA Moscow vs Rotor Prediction

CSKA have bounced back well from consecutive losses in the league with wins in the league and cup. We expect them to continue their winning run against Rotor, who have lost three games in a row.

Given the impressive record of the hosts in this fixture, a ninth-straight win might be on the cards for CSKA.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 2-0 Rotor.