CSKA Moscow vs Spartak Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | Russian Premier League 2020-21

The Russian Premier League features arguably the most exciting match in the country this weekend and CSKA Moscow host cross-city rivals Spartak Moscow in a fixture that could have massive implications on the rest of the season. Spartak Moscow have been the better team in the recent past and are the favourites to win this fixture.

CSKA Moscow are currently in fifth place in the Russian Premier League table and have not been in the best shape this season. The home side has managed only 10 points in six games and needs to get back to its best to improve its chances of making into the Russian Premier League's top four.

Spartak Moscow, on the other hand, have got their 2020-21 season off to a flying start and have won three matches on the trot over the past few weeks. The away team came away with a hard-fought 2-1 victory against ten-man Arsenal Tula before the international break and will not want to take their position at the top of the league for granted.

CSKA Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Head-to-Head

CSKA Moscow have a considerable head-to-head advantage over their local rivals and have won 15 out of a total of 32 official games played between the two teams. The Krasno-Belye have surprisingly managed only 10 victories and have an excellent opportunity to reduce the deficit this weekend.

The two Moscow giants met in a Russian Cup quarter-final in March this year and Spartak Moscow came away with a thrilling 3-2 victory. Jordan Larsson stepped up with the winning goal in extra-time on the day and will play a pivotal part in Sunday's game.

CSKA Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-D-L-L-W

Spartak Moscow form guide in the Russian Premier League: W-W-W-D-W

CSKA Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Team News

Alan Dzagoev may not play a part in this game

CSKA Moscow

CSKA Moscow have a long list of injuries to deal with and will go into this game without many of their star players. Kirill Nabakin, Ilzhat Akhmetov, and Bruno Fuchs have been ruled out of this fixture. Igor Diveev and star midfielder Alan Dzagoev have nearly recovered from their injuries and may not be risked against Spartak Moscow.

Injured: Kirill Nabakin, Ilzhat Akhmetov, Bruno Fuchs

Doubtful: Igor Diveev, Alan Dzagoev

Suspended: None

Spartak Moscow will want to win tomorrow

Spartak Moscow

Aleksandr Kokorin and Ezequiel Ponce have recovered from their injuries and may feature in the away team's starting eleven on Sunday. Alexander Selikhov and Maksim Glushenkov are injured and have been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Maksim Glushenkov, Alexander Selikhov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

CSKA Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Predicted XI

CSKA Moscow XI (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Georgy Schennikov, Hordur Magnusson, Viktor Vasin, Mario Fernandes; Konstantin Maradishvili, Ivan Oblyakov; Chidera Ejuke, Nikola Vlasic, Konstantin Kuchaev; Fedor Chalev

Spartak Moscow XI (3-4-3): Aleksandr Maksimenko; Georgi Dzhikiya, Samuel Gigot, Pavel Maslov; Ayrton Lucas, Nail Umyarov, Alex Kral, Roman Zobnin; Zelimkhan Bakaev, Aleksandr Sobolev, Jordan Larsson

CSKA Moscow vs Spartak Moscow Prediction

CSKA Moscow may well be a formidable unit on their day but need to take to improve drastically to stand a chance against Spartak Moscow over the weekend. The home side desperately needs to put together a string of victories and the derby represents an excellent opportunity to announce the start of something special.

Spartak Moscow have managed narrow victories in their last three games and may have to brace themselves for an onslaught by a determined opposition. The away team has a resolute defence, however, and is perfectly capable of edging Spartak Moscow to victory in this game.

Prediction: CSKA Moscow 1-2 Spartak Moscow

