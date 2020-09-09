The Ukrainian Premier League is back with a second round of fixtures on Friday and a strong Dynamo Kyiv side is set to take on Desna at the Olimpiskiy National Sports Complex.

The home side has been in excellent form in the domestic league and can move to the top of the table with victory in this game.

Dynamo Kyiv have been one of the best teams in the Ukrainian Super League over the past few years and won their first fixture of the 2020-21 season. The home team thrashed Olimpik Donetsk 4-1 and will want to build a winning streak with another victory this week.

Desna also managed a 3-1 victory in their first Ukrainian Premier League fixture this season. The away side is currently in fourth place in the table and is perfectly equipped to cause an upset on Friday.

MATCHDAY!🔥



⚽️ #ShakhtarDynamo

🏆 Ukrainian Super Cup

⌛️ 21:00

🏟 NSC Olimpiyskiy, Kyiv pic.twitter.com/3mxvVTsrvs — FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) August 25, 2020

Dynamo Kyiv vs Desna Head-to-Head

Dynamo Kyiv and Desna FC have played a total of seven games against each other in the Ukrainian Premier League. Dynamo Kyiv have been the superior team historically and have won four games against Desna.

Desna decimated Dynamo Kyiv by a 4-1 margin last month and will be brimming with confidence going into this fixture. Dynamo Kyiv will present a much stronger front in an official game, however, and will field a formidable starting XI.

Dynamo Kyiv form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Desna form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Dynamo Kyiv vs Desna Team News

Artem Benedin cannot play a role this season. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Dynamo Kyiv

Dynamo Kyiv do have to a few injuries to account for and will not be able to field Mykola Shaparenko and Mykyta Burda in Friday's fixture. Artem Besedin is currently serving a year-long UEFA ban for doping and cannot play a part in Dynamo Kyiv's season.

Injured: Mykola Shaparenko, Mykyta Burda

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Artem Besedin

Desna FC have a formidable squad. Image Source: Transfermarkt

Desna

Desna have a fully-fit squad available for the game against Dynamo Kyiv and can field their best starting XI on Friday. The away side has managed to build an excellent winning streak and can present a genuine threat against Dynamo Kyiv.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dynamo Kyiv vs Desna Predicted XI

Dynamo Kyiv Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heorhiy Bushchan; Oleksandr Karavayev, Oleksandr Syrota, Tomasz Kedziora, Oleksandr Tymchyk; Mykola Shaparenko, Sherhiy Sydorchuk; Carlos de Pena, Vitaliy Buyalskiy, Heorhiy Tsitaishvili; Vladysalv Supriaha

Full-Time! Dynamo Kyiv wins Super Cup of Ukraine!



#ShakhtarDynamo (1:3) pic.twitter.com/IQdLokLTCo — FC Dynamo English (@dynamokyiven) August 25, 2020

Desna Predicted XI (3-4-3): Yevhen Past; Joonas Tamm, Andriy Hitchenko, Maksym Imerekov; Andriy Mostovyi, Vladyslav Ohirya, Andriy Dombrovskyi, Yukhym Konoplya; Andriy Totovitskyi, Vladyslav Kalytvyntsev, Oleksandr Filippov

Dynamo Kyiv vs Desna Prediction

Dynamo Kyiv will face one of the toughest tests of the season against Desna and will have to present a united front against a team that has troubled Mircea Lucescu and his men in the past. The home side have one of the most lethal attacking combinations in the Ukrainian Premier League and the firepower to win this game.

Desna have also been a free-scoring side in their own right, scoring an astonishing 26 goals in their last seven games. With both sides in great form, a high-scoring draw is the most likely result on Friday.

Prediction: Dynamo Kyiv 2-2 Desna

