CSKA Sofia vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Group A of the 2020-21 UEFA Europa League reaches its conclusion on matchday six as CSKA Sofia host Roma at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Thursday.

This game is effectively a dead rubber, as Roma have already sealed top spot in the group while Sofia have been eliminated from the competition with only two points from five games.

After denying CFR Cluj with a goalless draw on matchday five, CSKA Sofia earned their fifth consecutive win in league action, defeating Botev Plovdiv 3-0 away from home.

Thibaut Vion, Ali Sowe and Bradley Mazikou found the net for Sofia as they moved to third in the table, five points behind leaders Ludogorets Razgrad.

🔥 CSKA-Sofia were literally on fire after their new club bus caught fire after today’s 3-0 league win against Botev Plovdiv. Luckily, when the fire started the players weren’t on the bus yet. Firefighters dealt with the problem which apparently was provoked by some tech issues pic.twitter.com/P3i98zpmJq — Metodi_Shumanov (@shumanskoo) December 6, 2020

As for Roma, they followed their 3-1 win over Young Boys on matchday five with an unlucky 0-0 stalemate against Sassuolo at home this past weekend.

Pedro's sending off in the 41st minute ensured Roma were on the back foot for most of the match. Having hit the post and had a goal ruled out, coupled with some questionable refereeing, the Giallorossi might have felt hard done by.

"That's football, we have to keep our heads up and focus on the next one."



💬 - @HenrikhMkh after #RomaSassuolo pic.twitter.com/QNXsb6W50F — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) December 7, 2020

CSKA Sofia vs Roma Head-to-Head

Roma faced off against CSKA Sofia for the first time in their previous group stage game, which finished 0-0 at the Stadio Olimpico.

Sofia previously faced off against Roma in the group stages of the 2009-10 Europa League, with the Italians winning 2-0 at home and 3-0 away.

Earlier, the pair faced off in the 1983-84 European Champion Clubs' Cup, with Roma winning both games 1-0.

CSKA Sofia form guide: W-L-W-D-W

Roma form guide: W-W-L-W-D

CSKA Sofia vs Roma Team News

CSKA Sofia

Следващ мач: La Fine



🔴⚪ ЦСКА - Рома 🟡🔴

🏆 Лига Европа

⏰ Четвъртък, 20.12, 19:55 ч.

🏟️ Национален стадион „Васил Левски“

📺 БНТ 1#UEL #CSKARoma #ЦСКАРома — ЦСКА (@CSKA_Sofia) December 7, 2020

Bruno Akrapovic has stabilized the club following the sacking of previous coach Stamen Belchev, and has a settled Europa League XI to call upon. There are no reported injuries, so CSKA Sofia are likely to play a strong XI despite having no skin in the game.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

AS Roma

Paulo Fonseca has some welcome news with Chris Smalling reportedly fit and set to start against Sofia. Lorenzo Pellegrini limped off against Sassuolo, and while he may be fit for the next Serie A game, he will not be risked for this encounter.

Jordan Veretout is out with a muscular problem, while Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore and Davide Santon are out with long-term injuries. Having wrapped up top spot, Fonseca may give his youngsters a run, alongside his recent coronavirus recoverees in need of game time.

Injuries: Nicolo Zaniolo, Javier Pastore, Davide Santon

Doubtful: Lorenzo Pellegrini

Suspensions: None

CSKA Sofia vs Roma Predicted Lineups

CSKA Sofia (3-4-1-2): Gustavo Busatto (GK); Valentin Antov, Jurgen Mattheij, Petar Zanev; Thibaut Vion, Geferson, Amos Youga, Bradley Mazikou; Younousse Sankhare; Georgi Yomov, Ali Sowe

AS Roma (3-4-2-1): Pau Lopez (GK); Chris Smalling, Federico Fazio, Juan Jesus; Bruno Peres, Amadou Diawara, Tommaso Milanese, Riccardo Calafiori; Pedro Rodriguez, Carles Perez; Borja Mayoral

CSKA Sofia vs Roma Prediction

Given that this is a dead rubber, it's unlikely that both sides will play with 100% intensity, although the youngsters and reserves in Roma's lineup will be keen to impress.

Borja Mayoral and Carles Perez should be favorites to trouble a Sofia side that has conceded six goals in five UEFA Europa League games. Expect a comfortable win for the Giallorossi in Bulgaria.

Prediction: CSKA Sofia 0-2 Roma