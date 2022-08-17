CSKA Sofia vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Playoffs 2022-23

CSKA Sofia will entertain Basel at the Vasil Levski National Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday.
The hosts began their campaign in the second round, where they beat Makedonija 4-0 on aggregate, with all four goals coming in their home leg. In the third round, Sofia eked out a narrow 2-1 aggregate win over St Patrick's Athletic after losing at home.
Basel, meanwhile, eased past Crusaders in the second round. In the next round against Brondby, they overcame a loss in the first leg to win 3-1 on penalties. Basel are coming off a 2-0 defeat against Lugano in the league on Sunday, while Sofia secured a 1-0 over Septemvri.
CSKA Sofia vs Basel Head-to-Head
The two teams will be meeting for the first time on Thursday.
CSKA Sofia form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W
Basel form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-D
CSKA Sofia vs Basel Team News
CSKA Sofia
There are no reported injury worries. Bradley De Nooijer's red card in the previous European game keeps him suspended for this one, though.
Injured: None
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Bradley De Nooijer
Unavailable: None
Basel
Jean-Kevin Augustin is sidelined with a severe injury, while Emmanuel Essiam, Anton Kade and Kaly Sene will also miss the game.
Injured: Jean-Kevin Augustin, Emmanuel Essiam, Anton Kade, Kaly Sene
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
CSKA Sofia vs Basel Predicted XIs
CSKA Sofia (4-1-4-1): Gustavo Busatto (GK); Geferson, Jurgen Mattheij, Ivan Turitsov, Menno Koch; Amos Youga; Stanislav Shopov, Thibaut Vion, Yoan Baurenski, Maurício Garcez; Duckens Nazon
Basel (4-1-4-1): Marwin Hitz (GK); Michael Lang, Arnau Comas, Kasim Adams, Noah Katterbach; Fabian Frei; Dan Ndoye, Andy Diouf, Wouter Burger, Liam Millar; Zeki Amdouni
$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB
CSKA Sofia vs Basel Prediction
Sofia lost at home in the previous round, so they'll look to fare better here. Basel, though, have a better European record than the hosts but have failed to score in three of their last four games across competitions.
Nevertheless, Basel should eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: CSKA Sofia 0-1 Basel