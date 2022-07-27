CSKA Sofia vs Makedonija prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

CSKA Sofia will host Makedonija at the Stadion Balgarska Armia in Sofia, Bulgaria on Thursday in the second leg of the Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The tie remains finely poised ahead of the decisive meeting as the sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg in North Macedonia.

Both teams showed attacking intent but lacked the cutting edge to make their chances count - of the 14 shots combined, only one was on target.

Makedonija were also reduced to 10 men in the opening stanza after Mateus Lemos Da Silva was sent off in the second minute of extra time.

Yet, Muharem Bajrami's side held firm, putting up stoic opposition to Sofia's attack and forcing them into a share of the spoils.

Since their clash on July 21, Sofia and Makedonija have played one game each. The Bulgarian side beat Cherno More 1-0 in the league, while Makedonija played out a 1-1 friendly draw with Llapi.

CSKA Sofia vs Makedonija Head-To-Head

Sofia and Makedonija met for the first time last week.

CSKA Sofia Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Makedonija Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D

CSKA Sofia vs Makedonija Team News

CSKA Sofia

Sofia captain Jurgen Mattheij could return to the starting XI after being named on the bench in the first leg.

Mauricio Garcez and Duckens Nazon might also be reinstated to the attack after being kept on the bench at the weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Makedonija

Mateus Da Silva has been suspended from the clash after getting sent off in the first leg and Arbi Vosha could come in his place on the left wing.

Injured: None

Suspended: Mateus Da Silva

Unavailable: None

CSKA Sofia vs Makedonija Predicted XI

CSKA Sofia (4-1-4-1): Gustavo Busatto; Ivan Turitsov, Jurgen Mattheij, Ivan Turitsov, Bradley de Nooijer; Amos Youga; Stanislav Shopov, Thibaut Vion, Yoan Baurenski, Maurício Garcez; Duckens Nazon.

Makedonija (4-4-2): Hristijan Stevkovski; Bojan Ilievski, Filip Mishevski, Esmin Lichina, Fisnik Zuka; Filip Aleksovski, Martin Jovanovic, Aleksandar Gjorgieski, Arbi Vosha; Kristijan Stojkoski, Emir Skenderi.

CSKA Sofia vs Makedonija Prediction

Makedonija could come flying out of the blocks in search of an early goal and Sofia must be careful.

The Bulgarian outfit have home advantage here and could sneak through by the narrowest of margins.

Prediction: CSKA Sofia 1-0 Makedonija

