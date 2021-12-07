CSKA Sofia vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

CSKA Sofia invite Roma to Vasil Levski National Stadium in their final group stage fixture of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.
The hosts have been eliminated from the competition as they have just one point to their name after five games. Roma have the chance to finish as table-toppers if they win here and leaders Bodo/Glimt drop points in their game against Zorya Luhansk.
Roma suffered their second defeat in a row as they fell to a 3-0 loss at home to reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan on Saturday.
CSKA Sofia vs Roma Head-to-Head
There have been seven meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with their first encounter dating back to the 1983-84 campaign when they met in the group stage fixture of the erstwhile European Cup.
Roma hold the upper hand against the hosts here with five wins to their name. Sofia have just one win to their name while the spoils have been shared once between the two sides.
They last met in the reverse fixture in September, with the game ending in a resounding 5-1 win for I Giallorossi.
CSKA Sofia form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-L-W
Roma form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-W
CSKA Sofia vs Roma Team News
CSKA Sofia
Amos Youga became the latest casualty for the hosts and has been ruled out for a month with a ligament injury. Here are the other absentees for the Bulgarian side:
- Menno Koch - Undisclosed injury
- Ahmed Ahmedov - Muscle injury
Injured: Menno Koch, Ahmed Ahmedov
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Roma
Jose Mourinho suffered a blow earlier this week as Stephan El Shaarawy was ruled out for at least three weeks with a calf injury. Here are the other absentees for the visitors:
- Felix Afena-Gyan - COVID-19
- Lorenzo Pellegrini - Thigh Injury
- Leonardo Spinazzola - Achilles Injury
Injured: Lorenzo Pellegrini, Leonardo Spinazzola, Stephan El Shaarawy
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable (COVID-19): Felix Afena-Gyan
CSKA Sofia vs Roma Predicted XI
CSKA Sofia Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Gustavo Busatto; Ivan Turitsov, Jurgen Mattheij, Thomas Lam, Bradley Mazikou; Thibaut Vion, Geferson, Karlo Muhar; Georgi Yomov; Graham Carey, Jordy Caicedo
Roma Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Rui Patricio; Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Bryan Cristante; Jordan Veretout, Matias Vina, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Gonzalo Villar; Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham
CSKA Sofia vs Roma Prediction
CSKA Sofia are winless at home in the competition and their only goal of the campaign was in their away game at Roma.
The visiting side have scored 15 goals in the competition and are the favorites here. They should be able to overcome the hosts with ease.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: CSKA Sofia 0-2 Roma
Q. Jose Mourinho to lead Roma to a top-of-the-table finish in UECL with a win here?
Yes
No