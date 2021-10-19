CSKA Sofia vs Zorya Luhansk prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

CSKA Sofia host Zorya Luhansk at the Vasil Levski National Stadium on Thursday in the UEFA Europa Conference League with both sides looking for their first win of the campaign.

The Reds were thrashed 5-1 by AS Roma before being held to a goalless stalemate by Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt on matchday two. That point still keeps them in the race for knockout rounds in Group C, but their Ukrainian counterparts are rock-bottom after losing both their games.

The Muzhyky, in what was only their fifth major European outing, lost 3-1 on opening day followed by a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Giallorossi. Another setback this week would virtually end their chances of making it through to the knockout stages.

CSKA Sofia vs Zorya Luhansk Head-To-Head

The two sides have met once before in the third qualifying round of the 2019-20 Europa League campaign. It was a two-legged tie, with the Sofia leg ending in a 1-1 draw before Zorya snatched an 89th-minute winner at home to prevail 1-0 in the second leg.

CSKA Sofia Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Zorya Luhansk Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

CSKA Sofia vs Zorya Luhansk Team News

CSKA Sofia

Head coach Stoycho Mladenov has an injury-free squad going into Thursday.

Geferson, who missed their last domestic game through a suspension, is available for selection again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Zorya Luhansk

The Muzhyky will be without Vitaliy Vernydub, who picked up an injury in their league game against Shakhtar Donetsk. Yegor Nazarina suffered a knock to his knee in the same match and is likely to be ruled out too.

Injured: Vitaliy Vernydub and Yegor Nazarina

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

CSKA Sofia vs Zorya Luhansk Predicted XI

CSKA Sofia (4-2-3-1): Gustavo Busatto; Ivan Turitsov, Jurgen Mattheij, Thomas Lam, Bradley Mazikou; Karlo Muhar, Thibaut Vion; Georgi Yomov, Graham Carey, Yanic Wildschut; Jordy Caicedo

Zorya Luhansk (4-4-2): Dmytro Matsapura; Maksym Kazakov, Lovro Cvek, Vitaliy Vernydub, Igor Snurnitsyn; Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Yegor Nazaryna, Sergiy Buletsa, Artem Gromov; Oleksandr Gladkyi, Shahab Zahedi

CSKA Sofia vs Zorya Luhansk Prediction

Both sides are winless in the competition, but CSKA Sofia have been on a good run of form lately. They're unbeaten in their last couple of games and have maintained a solid defensive line too.

All signs point to a comfortable victory for the home side.

Prediction: CSKA Sofia 2-0 Zorya Luhansk

